Less than six months before the 2027 presidential election, divisions are multiplying within the right and center over the designation of a common candidate. Marc Fesneau, president of the Les Démocrates group (MoDem) in the National Assembly, has spoken in favor of a broad primary, ranging from social democrats to the republican right. But the deputy from Loir-et-Cher wishes to exclude David Lisnard, mayor of Cannes and declared candidate for the Élysée, whom he accuses of preparing a rapprochement with the far right. This stance illustrates the deep divisions among political leaders in favor of a common candidacy but currently unable to agree on the contours of a possible coalition.

In an interview granted to « La Tribune Dimanche », Marc Fesneau advocates for a consultation that goes beyond the traditional boundaries of the center and right. “A primary only of the right and center would confine us to old patterns,” says the former Minister of Agriculture. According to him, the next presidential election requires building a broader coalition, likely to include personalities from social democracy, the center, and the republican right. The MoDem leader also regrets that the centrist space does not currently have a consensus candidate. This proposal is part of the reflection initiated by several leaders of the former presidential majority to avoid a multiplication of competing candidacies. However, disagreements remain significant regarding the personalities who could participate in this consultation and the political orientations they should share.

David Lisnard at the Heart of Disagreements Between MoDem and the Right

The main divergence concerns David Lisnard. Marc Fesneau believes that the mayor of Cannes should not participate in the primary he advocates, accusing him of preparing an alliance with the far right. He notably relies on statements by the Cannes elected official, who had indicated he would vote for Marine Le Pen in the event of a second round against Jean-Luc Mélenchon. David Lisnard, however, defends a liberal economic line and regularly criticizes the proposals of the National Rally. The disagreement between the two men does not date from this weekend. On October 28, on Public Sénat, Marc Fesneau had already denounced a “mixing of roles” concerning David Lisnard’s dual ambition, as a presidential candidate and president of the Association of Mayors of France. He was particularly concerned about the possible consequences of this situation on the association’s independence and on the issue of sponsorships necessary for candidates to the Élysée. For his part, David Lisnard continues to defend the organization of a large open primary of the right and center, believing that a democratic competition would allow sorting out the contenders and limiting divisions.

This new confrontation comes as initiatives multiply to try to structure the political space located between the radical left and the National Rally. Gabriel Attal, secretary general of Renaissance, recently proposed a “primary of democrats,” while Aurore Bergé advocates a consultation mainly bringing together the right and center. However, divergences concern the scope of the coalition. Marc Fesneau wishes to associate social democrats, while other leaders favor a narrower alliance. Raphaël Glucksmann’s entourage has already indicated that it would not participate in such a primary, considering that it does not correspond to its political space. As for David Lisnard, he intends to maintain his candidacy if no open consultation is organized. A few months before the first round, no common method has therefore been decided. The coming weeks will be decisive to know whether these proposals can lead to an agreement or if each formation will ultimately choose to defend its own candidate. One thing already appears clearly: behind the idea of a primary is the very definition of the political coalition envisaged for 2027, which deeply divides its promoters.