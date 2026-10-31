As the 2027 presidential election approaches, the question of a joint candidacy from the right and center is coming back to the forefront. Aurore Bergé is calling to organize a primary before the end of 2026 to designate a candidate capable of uniting several political groups. This proposal comes as parties from the presidential majority and traditional right seek to define their strategy for the post-Macron period. Between individual ambitions, programmatic divergences, and the need to build alliances, organizing such a consultation could be an important step in preparing for the election.

The goal defended by Aurore Bergé is to allow the different sensitivities of the right and center to decide among themselves before the official launch of the presidential campaign. A primary could thus prevent the multiplication of competing candidacies in the first round, a risk regularly mentioned in discussions among political leaders. But its implementation raises several questions: which parties would agree to participate, who could vote, and what guarantees would be provided to ensure that defeated candidates actually support the winner? These questions are all the more sensitive as the parties involved do not necessarily share the same positions on public finances, immigration, taxation, or relations with the European Union.

A primary that could disrupt presidential strategies

The use of a primary is not unprecedented in French political life. In 2016, the right and center organized an open consultation that led to the designation of François Fillon for the 2017 presidential election. This experience allowed strong voter mobilization but also showed the limits of a process that guarantees neither the lasting unity of the parties nor victory in the presidential election. For the political leaders concerned with the 2027 deadline, the challenge would therefore be to define common rules early enough and to reach an agreement on the essential orientations of the future program. Such an approach would also require that the main personalities likely to run agree to submit their candidacy to the same selection process.

Aurore Bergé’s call thus revives the debate on the political reconfiguration of the central bloc and the right a few months before the election. While a joint primary could give greater visibility to a single candidacy, it could also publicly reveal disagreements between the different components of this political space. At this stage, the proposal does not constitute a collective decision and its organization remains conditional on the agreement of the parties and personalities involved. The coming weeks should allow measuring the support this initiative enjoys and determining whether discussions can lead to a precise schedule. For the right and center, the question goes beyond simply choosing a candidate: it is also about whether they wish to build a lasting electoral alliance or defend their projects separately before the French people.