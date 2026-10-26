Parcoursup removed in 2028: Lecornu government announces replacement to address high school students' anger

This is a major change in the French educational system. The government of Sébastien Lecornu announced on Monday, October 26, its intention to replace Parcoursup by 2028, following several weeks of mobilization by high school and university students. Implemented in 2018 under Édouard Philippe’s government, the higher education admission platform is set to be deeply transformed starting in 2027, before the entry into force of a new system the following year. The executive aims to respond to criticisms regarding the opacity of selection criteria, candidate stress, and difficulties accessing higher education programs.

The Prime Minister detailed this reform at Matignon, alongside the Minister of National Education Édouard Geffray and the Minister of Higher Education Philippe Baptiste. The schedule includes two stages. From the 2027 campaign, institutions will have to provide greater transparency on their selection criteria, notably by explaining refusals and specifying the elements considered in application reviews. The government also wishes to simplify the platform, generalize simulation tools, and better regulate the use of motivation letters. A committee including notably high school students and teachers will work on defining the future system.

A new admission system planned for 2028

Starting with the 2028 campaign, Parcoursup must give way to a redesigned admission system. Among the options mentioned are a modification of the consideration of continuous assessment, guidance support starting in the tenth grade, and the development of digital tools using artificial intelligence to help students identify programs matching their path. The government notably wants to reduce the pressure on high school students starting in the eleventh grade, where academic results currently play an important role in file composition.

This transformation is accompanied by other commitments aimed at responding to youth demands. Sébastien Lecornu announces the creation of 15,000 additional places in higher education starting in the 2027 academic year, including 10,000 in BTS, 4,000 in IUT, and 1,000 in health training programs. The executive also plans to cap some tenth-grade class sizes at 28 students, mobilize four billion euros in loans for the renovation of middle and high schools, and an additional one billion for universities. Student social means-tested scholarships will also be indexed to inflation starting in the 2027 academic year.

The removal of Parcoursup is one of the main demands of the high school movement active since September. Several political formations, notably La France insoumise and the Ecologists, called for its abandonment, while other leaders advocated for a deep reform. France Universités had however warned against removal without a replacement solution, considering it could disrupt admissions in higher education.