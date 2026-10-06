The « third act » of the high school student mobilization gathered several hundred thousand people this Tuesday, October 6. The Interior Ministry counts about 280,000 protesters across France, including 42,000 in Paris. High school organizations report a significantly higher figure, with 550,000 participants nationwide.

The gap between the two numbers is significant but corresponds to two distinct counts: that of the authorities and that of the organizers. In any case, the day confirms the expansion of the movement, which no longer concerns only high school students.

Teachers, parents, and political leaders in the marches

Teachers, parents of students, several trade unions, and left-wing political leaders joined the demonstrations. Large marches notably formed in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Nantes, Rennes, and Toulouse.

The initial demands remain at the heart of the mobilization: replacement of absent teachers, resources allocated to the National Education system, class sizes, and the condition of school facilities. But the issue of maintaining order now occupies a central place after several serious injuries occurred in recent days.