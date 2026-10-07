High Schools, Fuel, Purchasing Power: Sébastien Lecornu Tries to Regain Control from Matignon

Under pressure for several days, Sébastien Lecornu addressed the French people this Wednesday, October 7, from Matignon. In a speech that began shortly before 7 p.m., the Prime Minister sought to regain control over several crises simultaneously affecting the executive branch. Student mobilization, fuel price surge, energy: the head of government notably announced the release of 10 million barrels of diesel and promised initial decisions regarding high schools before the end of October.

Sébastien Lecornu began with the crisis dominating the news for nearly three weeks: the student mobilization. After several days of controversy over law enforcement, the Prime Minister emphasized that « the police forces are not instructed to confront high school students. » This was a direct response to accusations of « repression » made by part of the left.

However, the tone is also noticeably different from that adopted by Matignon at the start of the protests. Lecornu now acknowledges that « the anger of the youth does not come from nowhere » and believes that public authorities have asked them for « considerable efforts. » The government therefore aims to combine a return to calm with a political response to the demands.

Initial decisions on high schools announced for late October

The Prime Minister is notably relying on the national consultation launched among high school students and on exchange sessions organized within the institutions. The government platform had already collected several tens of thousands of contributions in less than 24 hours.

Sébastien Lecornu promises that this consultation will not remain without follow-up. « The first decisions will be announced at the end of October, » he stated, assuring that he wants « concrete, rapid, and funded » responses. Topics such as replacing absent teachers, the condition of institutions, school rhythms, and Parcoursup are among the main issues now opened by the executive.

This shift comes after a meeting held Tuesday evening at the Élysée Palace around Emmanuel Macron, notably attended by Lecornu, Laurent Nuñez, and Édouard Geffray. The President of the Republic had requested the government to show more pedagogy and listening in managing the movement.

Fuel: 10 million barrels released and up to 18 cents drop hoped for

The main immediately quantified announcement concerns motorists. Sébastien Lecornu announces that France will release 10 million barrels of diesel from its strategic reserves, as part of the coordinated action undertaken with G7 partners and the International Energy Agency.

The operation is to be spread over three months. The government emphasizes that this diesel was purchased before the current price surge. According to the Prime Minister, the arrival of these volumes on the market could allow a pump price reduction between 12 and 18 cents per liter starting November 1. This is a government objective: the actual price evolution will also depend on market conditions.

Sébastien Lecornu rules out, however, a return to a massive scheme comparable to the aids implemented during the previous energy crisis. Facing demands for a general tax reduction, the Prime Minister directly invokes the state of public finances: the government considers it no longer has the margins to reproduce the costly generalized support mechanisms of 2022.

Lecornu also promises that electricity prices will not increase this winter

Another commitment intended to reassure households: « the price of electricity must not increase this winter, » affirmed the head of government. The executive thus wants to avoid that the fuel crisis be compounded by a new surge in household energy bills.

This speech comes at a time when several crises risk converging. The student protest is expected to have a new « act » on Thursday, farmers are demanding responses after a summer marked by drought, while the 2027 budget project has just begun its course in the National Assembly amid strong tension over French debt.