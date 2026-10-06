High Schools: Bruno Le Maire Reprimands Philippe Baptiste After His Remarks on a 'National Blaze'

Bruno Le Maire criticizes the government’s communication on the high school crisis. Invited Monday evening on LCP, the former Minister of Economy directly opposed the words used a few hours earlier by Philippe Baptiste, Minister of Higher Education, who had mentioned the risk of a “national blaze.”

“When you use the word ‘blaze,’ I think you are playing on the fears of the French people, I think it is a mistake,” reacted Bruno Le Maire. This criticism comes on the eve of a new national day of mobilization by high school students, supported by several teachers’ unions and left-wing political organizations.

“Disparaging the voice of high school students will lead nowhere”

The former minister calls on the government to prioritize dialogue. According to him, “force, brutal opposition, and disparaging the voice of high school students will lead nowhere.” He believes that the demands expressed regarding teaching conditions, resources, and teacher absences must be heard.

This stance comes after several days of violence and damage around certain institutions, but also just hours after the serious injury of a 15-year-old adolescent in Lens. The circumstances of the latter are under investigation by the IGPN and have not yet been established.