Khalaf Al Habtoor publicly thanks Omar Harfouch for his support in Nidaa Al-Watan

Omar Harfouch’s editorial in the Lebanese daily Nidaa al Watan, of which he is co-owner, caught the attention of Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor. In a message published on X on October 30, the founder of the Emirati Al Habtoor group expressed his gratitude towards several personalities who defended investors’ rights in Lebanon, explicitly mentioning Omar Harfouch. The day before, Harfouch had dedicated an op-ed in the Lebanese daily Nida El Watan to the difficulties denounced by the businessman and their consequences for the country’s economic reputation.

In his post, Khalaf Al Habtoor indicates that he followed with interest the contributions of former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora, MP Achraf Rifi, and Omar Harfouch. “I appreciate these responsible positions, which show concern for Lebanon’s interest, its economy, and its future,” he writes, according to a translation of his message in Arabic. A public acknowledgment that praises their commitment to protecting investors and their rights.

A prominent figure in the business world in the United Arab Emirates, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor founded his company in 1970 in the construction sector before developing a diversified group in hospitality, real estate, automotive, education, and publishing. His activities notably extend to London, Vienna, and Budapest. In Lebanon, his group’s portfolio includes the Al Habtoor Grand Beirut and Metropolitan Palace Beirut establishments. His international presence gives particular resonance to his positions on investment conditions in the country.

Omar Harfouch places investor confidence at the heart of the debate

In his October 29 editorial, Omar Harfouch defends a central idea: the treatment of an investor affects Lebanon’s credibility with all those who might develop activities there. Attracting capital requires, according to him, guaranteeing respect for contracts, protection of stakes, and access to an independent and effective justice system. He calls on institutions to examine the facts and establish responsibilities, emphasizing that a complaint is not a judgment and that economic power must not confer any privilege before the law.

His remarks also give significant importance to Lebanese diaspora, whether they consider returning to their country or investing from abroad. For Harfouch, their attachment to Lebanon cannot replace concrete guarantees on the management of their money and respect for their rights. Even a minority partner must be able to have their stake protected. Lebanon Debate, which dedicated an article to this initiative on October 30, precisely highlights this desire to broaden the Al Habtoor case to a national economic issue.

In the same thank-you message, Khalaf Al Habtoor denounces death threats, insults, and threats targeting his investments, which he claims to be subject to. He also criticizes what he describes as attacks against leaders and symbols of the Emirates in certain Lebanese media and calls for a clear official position from the authorities. While reaffirming his attachment to Lebanon and its people, he distinguishes criticism and disagreement from personal intimidation.

By citing Omar Harfouch, the Emirati entrepreneur publicly acknowledges the contribution of his editorial to this debate. The text ended with a call to make this matter an opportunity to demonstrate that institutions can protect everyone, regardless of their identity or influence: “Lebanon needs money, certainly, but above all it needs trust.”