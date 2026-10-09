“I Will Not Plead Youthful Mistake”: Jordan Bardella Strikes Back on LCI Against Mediapart Accusations

Guest of Darius Rochebin this Thursday, October 8, on « Le Grand Entretien » on LCI, Jordan Bardella addressed the accusations of antisemitism made against him by Mediapart, the high school student crisis, and the state of public finances. The president of the National Rally confirmed having filed a defamation complaint and announced the preparation of a second procedure for forgery and use of forgery. He also warned about the economic consequences of the government’s budgetary policy.

The Mediapart case took a prominent place in the interview. For several days, the investigative media outlet has attributed antisemitic messages dating back to 2013 to Jordan Bardella, which the RN president categorically denies. On LCI, he confirmed that « a defamation complaint has been filed » and specified that his lawyers are preparing another complaint for forgery and use of forgery. Bardella accuses Mediapart of manipulating its investigation, an accusation contested by the media outlet, which maintains its revelations and the evidence presented to support them.

“I Will Not Plead Youthful Mistake”

Asked about the possibility of acknowledging a mistake made at the age of 17, Jordan Bardella rejected this hypothesis. “I will not plead youthful mistake for positions that are not mine,” he replied. The RN president thus maintains a defense line based on contesting the attribution of the statements, rather than on apologies or distancing himself from old declarations.

This position comes as the case continues to provoke numerous political reactions. Marine Le Pen renewed her support for him, while several left-wing leaders demand explanations and question his credibility. At this stage, no judicial decision has ruled on the attribution of the messages published by Mediapart.

Bardella Denounces Laxity and Worries About Public Finances

The RN president also spoke about the high school student mobilization and the violence that accompanied several days of protest. On LCI, he defended a firm stance, stating that “laxity leads to tragedies.” This position fits within his party’s repeated criticisms of the government’s management of security and the damage committed around school establishments.

On the economic front, Jordan Bardella delivered a particularly alarming warning. “If we continue, the French economy will collapse,” he declared, criticizing the trajectory of public finances. This intervention comes two days after the presentation of the National Rally’s counter-budget, in which the party claims €71.6 billion in spending cuts for 2027.