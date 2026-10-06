POLITICS

Ban on LFI: Éric Coquerel responds to Bruno Retailleau, 'we would be outright in a dictatorship'

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LFI ban: Éric Coquerel responds to Bruno Retailleau, "we would be living in a dictatorship."
LFI ban: Éric Coquerel responds to Bruno Retailleau, "we would be living in a dictatorship."

Bruno Retailleau’s proposal to legally study a possible ban on La France insoumise continues to provoke strong reactions. Interviewed on Public Sénat, Éric Coquerel responded to the LR candidate by stating that such a decision would plunge the country into a « dictatorial » logic.

A few days earlier, Bruno Retailleau had raised « the question of banning LFI. » The president of the Republicans accuses Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s movement of being « fascinated by violence, » mentions « sedition, » and believes that some insoumis leaders would seek to « organize an insurrection. » These accusations represent his political assessment and do not correspond to a judicial establishment of LFI’s responsibility.

Coquerel: « We would be outright in a dictatorship »

Specifically questioned about this proposal, Éric Coquerel replies: « We would be outright in a dictatorship. » The LFI president of the finance committee rejects Bruno Retailleau’s accusations and defends his movement’s legitimacy in supporting social and high school students’ demands.

Bruno Retailleau himself had acknowledged that a ban would be « very difficult legally. » He explained that if he came to power, he would ask his services to study the legal possibilities. No procedure for the dissolution or banning of La France insoumise is currently underway.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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