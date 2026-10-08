UDR deputy from Gard Alexandre Allegret-Pilot expressed support for a possible reinstatement of the death penalty for the most serious crimes. Interviewed on Radio Courtoisie, the parliamentarian notably mentioned murders accompanied by rapes of minors, considering that some criminals can no longer be reintegrated into society. But it is especially his argument about the practices of the French State that draws attention: according to him, France officially refuses the death penalty while accepting that the President of the Republic can order the elimination of people abroad, without prior judicial conviction.

Under François Hollande, dozens of targeted eliminations revealed

To defend his reasoning, Alexandre Allegret-Pilot directly implicated François Hollande, to whom he attributes about fifty commissioned assassinations abroad. This accusation refers to a documented controversy. In the book A President Should Not Say That…, published in 2016 by journalists Gérard Davet and Fabrice Lhomme, the former head of state acknowledged having authorized at least four clandestine targeted elimination operations. In January 2017, an investigation by Le Monde, relying notably on the work of journalist Vincent Nouzille, revealed that about forty targets had been eliminated between 2013 and 2016 by French forces, intelligence services, or allied countries acting on the basis of French information. Several French nationals were among the targeted individuals, notably in the context of the fight against jihadist organizations in Syria.

For the UDR deputy, these revelations highlight a contradiction in the French debate. “We live in a country where we do not hesitate to kill,” he states, before questioning the principled refusal of the death penalty. “At what point should society have a minimum consideration for this individual?” he asks regarding criminals he considers irredeemable. He believes that the reinstatement of the death penalty should at least be considered for certain particularly sordid crimes. “It does not shock me,” he admits. The parliamentarian also relates this issue to debates on euthanasia and abortion, considering that French society maintains taboos he deems artificial.

France abolished the death penalty in 1981 and enshrined this abolition in its Constitution in 2007, on the recommendation of Michel Taube to President Chirac.