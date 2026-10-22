New judicial case concerning the former European funding of the Rassemblement national. On Wednesday, October 21, searches were conducted in the offices of the Les Patriotes pour l’Europe group, chaired by Jordan Bardella, at the European Parliament in Brussels and Strasbourg. The investigations are part of an inquiry by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office into the financial management of the Identity and Democracy (ID) group, to which the RN belonged between 2019 and 2024. According to information from Le Monde, investigators are focusing on approximately €4.33 million in potentially irregular expenses.

The investigation notably concerns contracts awarded to various service providers, some of whom are reportedly close to the Rassemblement national. Judicial authorities seek to determine whether the European funds allocated to the former parliamentary group were used in accordance with the rules governing the financing of political activities in the European Parliament. The searches notably targeted the offices of Philip Claeys, current group secretary-general, to collect documents that might shed light on past management.

Bardella’s group denies any involvement in the alleged facts

Les Patriotes pour l’Europe deny any legal responsibility of the current group regarding the expenses examined by investigators. Its representatives emphasize that the facts concern Identity and Democracy, a parliamentary formation that ceased to exist in 2024, before the creation of the new European group chaired by Jordan Bardella.

The RN president declined to comment on the operations, according to AFP. These investigations occur in a politically sensitive context, as Marine Le Pen prepares her 2027 presidential campaign and the party seeks to strengthen its credibility on economic and institutional issues.

The €4.33 million mentioned corresponds to expenses examined by investigators and does not constitute a legally established amount of embezzlement. The searches aim to collect evidence as part of an ongoing procedure and do not allow conclusions regarding the guilt of the persons or organizations involved.