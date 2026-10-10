Electricity: Is Lecornu's promise not to raise bills this winter really a new measure?

Sébastien Lecornu assures that electricity bills will not vary this winter, a promise that could rather confirm a situation already in place, since many households already benefited from price visibility until 2027. Consumers must however remain vigilant, as no separate freeze measures have yet been announced for the future.

Sébastien Lecornu promised the French that electricity prices would not increase this winter. This announcement was presented as a commitment to purchasing power, but its actual impact raises questions. In an analysis published Friday, October 9, and updated this Saturday by Le Monde, the newspaper points out that a large proportion of households already had visibility on their rates until February 1, 2027.

In his address from Matignon on October 7, the Prime Minister sought to reassure the French public about their energy expenses, in a context marked by rising fuel prices and pressures on purchasing power. His commitment regarding electricity was intended to avert the risk of further increases in bills during the colder months.

Price stability already largely anticipated

But the government's promise doesn't necessarily constitute new protection for all consumers. As Le Monde points out, a large proportion of households already had some price visibility until February 1, 2027. Sébastien Lecornu's announcement could therefore primarily confirm an existing situation rather than introduce a new support mechanism.

The distinction is important because consumers do not all have the same contract. Some benefit from regulated tariffs, while others have subscribed to market-based offers, with fixed or variable prices. The Prime Minister's commitment must therefore be assessed in light of the specific contract categories concerned and the existing pricing mechanisms.

The question also remains open for the period following winter. The announced stability does not, in itself, guarantee the absence of future increases, particularly if market conditions or pricing decisions change. At this stage, no new general price freeze measures, distinct from existing mechanisms, have been identified in the available information.