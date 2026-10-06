POLITICS

In front of HEC students, Mélenchon defends high school mobilization: “No society can be angry with its youth”

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Speaking to HEC students, Mélenchon defended the high school student mobilization: "No society can afford to alienate its youth."
Speaking to HEC students, Mélenchon defended the high school student mobilization: "No society can afford to alienate its youth."

Jean-Luc Mélenchon chose HEC to reaffirm his support for the high school movement. In front of the students of the prestigious business school on Monday evening, the LFI presidential candidate defended the demands of young people while renewing his call for non-violent methods. « No society can be angry with its youth, » he declared.

The moment is symbolic. Facing students of a school often associated with training future economic elites, Jean-Luc Mélenchon developed his speech on educational and social inequalities and the difficulties faced by part of the youth.

Mélenchon calls for a « broader gathering » on Tuesday

The insoumis leader maintains his support for the mobilization planned for Tuesday, October 6. He calls for a « broader gathering » around the high school students’ demands and specifically asks adults and parents to support the youth.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon simultaneously stresses the necessity of using « non-violent methods. » This clarification comes as the government has accused LFI for several days of contributing to the expansion and radicalization of the movement. The Insoumis contest these accusations, which do not constitute a judicial establishment of the party’s responsibility in the violence.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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