Guest on RTL this Tuesday, October 20, the mayor of Cannes and president of Nouvelle Énergie stated that radical activists train in urban guerrilla warfare on the Millevaches plateau in Limousin. Referring to actual “terrorist training camps,” he also implicated Jean-Luc Mélenchon, criticizing his political closeness to certain radical movements. These particularly offensive statements came three days after the fire at Limoges city hall.

Asked about the violence on Saturday, October 17, David Lisnard considered that the destruction observed in several French cities could not be analyzed solely as spontaneous outbursts. According to him, some groups have been preparing for confrontations with law enforcement for a long time. The mayor of Cannes claims that the Millevaches plateau hosts far-left militants, including former zadists, members of the black bloc movement, and foreign nationals, who train there in urban combat techniques.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon Directly Targeted

David Lisnard also targeted Jean-Luc Mélenchon, reproaching the leader of La France insoumise for regularly visiting this region. The president of Nouvelle Énergie thus draws a political connection between the insoumis leader and the radical militant circles he denounces.

These statements come in a particularly sensitive context in Limoges. On Saturday, the city hall was ravaged by a fire occurring on the sidelines of the national mobilization against the high cost of living. The historic building, inaugurated in 1883, suffered considerable damage, causing strong emotion among residents and local officials. David Lisnard himself went to the site to offer his support to Mayor Guillaume Guérin.