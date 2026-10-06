The high school crisis is expected to take center stage this Tuesday in the chamber. Deputies will meet the government at 3 p.m. for Questions to the Government, the first QAG session since the escalation of blockades, thousands of arrests, and the serious injury of a 15-year-old teenager in Lens.

The government arrives at the Assembly under pressure after several days of controversy over the law enforcement doctrine. On Monday, Boris Vallaud notably requested that Laurent Nuñez be heard by the Law Commission to explain the instructions given to law enforcement forces.

Lens and law enforcement at the heart of questions

The injury of the high school student in Lens is expected to logically occupy an important place in the discussions. An IGPN investigation is underway, and the exact circumstances of the grenade explosion that tore off his hand have not yet been established. Several left-wing officials are simultaneously calling for a revision of the law enforcement doctrine.

Deputies could also question the government about the resources of the National Education, absent teachers, and the strategy chosen to allow the resumption of classes. Édouard Geffray has set the goal of a gradual return to normal starting Wednesday.