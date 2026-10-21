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Budget 2027: Philippe Juvin urges Lecornu to trigger 49.3 to break deadlock

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2027 Budget: Philippe Juvin urges Lecornu to invoke Article 49.3 to break the deadlock
2027 Budget: Philippe Juvin urges Lecornu to invoke Article 49.3 to break the deadlock

The use of article 49.3 is now gaining supporters even within the ranks of the parliamentary right. On Wednesday, October 21, Philippe Juvin, general rapporteur of the budget at the National Assembly, publicly called on Sébastien Lecornu to quickly use this constitutional procedure to pass the 2027 budget. The Les Républicains deputy says he is “very pessimistic” about the chances of reaching a compromise between the different political groups and considers that the government must now take responsibility.

Invited by the Association of Parliamentary Journalists, Philippe Juvin painted a particularly bleak picture of the budgetary situation. Since the beginning of the examination of the finance bill, deputies have multiplied amendments and contradictory votes, without managing to form a coherent majority. The examination of the revenue section of the State budget even had to be interrupted to make way for discussions on the Social Security budget. Under these conditions, the general rapporteur believes that a classic vote risks becoming impossible.

“France needs a budget”

Philippe Juvin states that he has directly pleaded with the Prime Minister for a rapid recourse to article 49 paragraph 3 of the Constitution. This procedure would allow the government to commit its responsibility on the text and have it adopted without a vote, provided that no motion of censure is adopted. It therefore carries a major political risk: a majority of deputies could overthrow Sébastien Lecornu and provoke a new government crisis.

The LR deputy also advocates a public finance control program based on spending cuts. “We must spend less, spend better, and work more,” he declared. He considers that parliamentary discussions have so far worsened the government’s financial trajectory, while the Minister of Public Accounts David Amiel mentioned a deterioration of ten billion euros in the budget balance following the first votes.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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