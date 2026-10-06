POLITICS

2027 Budget: Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella unveil the National Rally's counter-budget this morning

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2027 Budget: Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella unveil the National Rally's counter-budget this morning
2027 Budget: Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella unveil the National Rally's counter-budget this morning

The National Rally is entering the public finance battle. Marine Le Pen , Jordan Bardella and Jean-Philippe Tanguy are scheduled to present their alternative budget for 2027 and a financial trajectory aimed at reducing the public deficit to below 3% of GDP by 2029 this Tuesday, October 6th at 10:00 AM at the party headquarters.

The National Rally (RN) has set a target of reducing the deficit by €125 billion over five years, representing an average of approximately €25 billion per year. The conference is intended to clarify the breakdown between spending cuts, tax increases or reductions, and potential new revenue streams.

A crucial presentation for the Lecornu budget battle

Jean-Philippe Tanguy, now in charge of the economic and financial aspects of Marine Le Pen 's campaign , is expected to detail the figures. Several figures have been circulating in the press so far, but their final inclusion and amount will need to be verified in the document presented this morning.

The stakes are also parliamentary. The counter-budget will reveal the changes the National Rally (RN) wants to make to the bill presented by Sébastien Lecornu and the party's red lines during the examination of the Finance Bill and the Social Security Financing Bill.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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