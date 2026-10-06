Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella are presenting this morning the National Rally's counter-budget for 2027, aiming for a reduction of 125 billion euros in the public deficit by 2029. This document clarifies the savings, tax adjustments and changes desired by the RN on the government's budget proposals, with significant parliamentary implications.

The National Rally is entering the public finance battle. Marine Le Pen , Jordan Bardella and Jean-Philippe Tanguy are scheduled to present their alternative budget for 2027 and a financial trajectory aimed at reducing the public deficit to below 3% of GDP by 2029 this Tuesday, October 6th at 10:00 AM at the party headquarters.

The National Rally (RN) has set a target of reducing the deficit by €125 billion over five years, representing an average of approximately €25 billion per year. The conference is intended to clarify the breakdown between spending cuts, tax increases or reductions, and potential new revenue streams.

A crucial presentation for the Lecornu budget battle

Jean-Philippe Tanguy, now in charge of the economic and financial aspects of Marine Le Pen 's campaign , is expected to detail the figures. Several figures have been circulating in the press so far, but their final inclusion and amount will need to be verified in the document presented this morning.

The stakes are also parliamentary. The counter-budget will reveal the changes the National Rally (RN) wants to make to the bill presented by Sébastien Lecornu and the party's red lines during the examination of the Finance Bill and the Social Security Financing Bill.