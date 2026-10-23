New revolt by local elected officials against the 2027 budget project. On Friday, October 23, the mayors of Agen, Auch and Mont-de-Marsan presented a joint editorial denouncing the savings demanded from local authorities by the government of Sébastien Lecornu. Gathered in Auch, Laurent Bruneau, Camille Bonne and Frédéric Dutin believe that the planned budget restrictions directly threaten local public services. This initiative comes as elected officials’ associations multiply criticisms against the executive’s financial policy.

The three center-left elected officials contest the budget effort requested from local authorities, which would exceed five billion euros according to the scope of the government measures mentioned. They consider that municipalities should not bear the consequences of the State’s financial difficulties, while they themselves are subject to budget balance obligations. For the mayors, the planned savings risk reducing the investment capacities of medium-sized cities, already facing increased operating costs and growing needs of their inhabitants.

Schools, public facilities and local services at risk

In their editorial, the three local leaders particularly warn about the possible consequences of the restrictions for the maintenance of school buildings, the renovation of municipal facilities and the financing of local services. They also emphasize that municipalities must invest in adapting to climate change, notably to improve the insulation of public buildings and cope with heatwave episodes.

This initiative echoes criticisms made in recent weeks by several local government associations. In Reims, during the Assises des départements de France, many department presidents expressed their anger against the savings planned by the government. François Sauvadet notably denounced the financial consequences of the budget project, while Xavier Bertrand accused the State of making local elected officials bear its own difficulties.

The mayors of Agen, Auch and Mont-de-Marsan now intend to make the voice of medium-sized cities heard in budget discussions. They consider that local authorities play an essential role in the daily operation of public services and that a reduction of their resources could have concrete consequences for inhabitants.