Budget 2027: Government Does Not Rule Out 49.3 or Ordinances to Break Deadlock

The government is preparing backup solutions to pass the 2027 budget. Guest on RTL this Wednesday, October 21, Roland Lescure confirmed that the executive does not rule out resorting to Article 49.3 of the Constitution or ordinances if parliamentary discussions fail. The Minister of Economy nevertheless insists on prioritizing debate in the National Assembly, while Sébastien Lecornu struggles to find a majority and several opposition parties already threaten to censure the government in case of a forced passage.

« On the budget highway, if we go off the road, we will use the guardrails, » Roland Lescure said on RTL. Behind this metaphor, the minister acknowledges the existence of several constitutional mechanisms that could allow the State to have a budget despite a parliamentary deadlock. He notably mentioned Article 49.3, which allows the government to engage its responsibility on a text, as well as the possibility of resorting to budget ordinances under the conditions provided by the Constitution.

The government insists on prioritizing parliamentary debate

Roland Lescure however refuses to present these hypotheses as an attempt to bypass deputies. According to him, the executive first wants to allow the different political groups to debate, submit their amendments, and seek a compromise on public finances. The constitutional tools mentioned would be last-resort solutions, not the preferred method to pass the budget.

This statement comes after several setbacks inflicted on the government during the examination of the finance bill. Deputies have deleted or modified various tax measures, while discussions were suspended to allow examination of the Social Security budget. The government maintains its goal of reducing the public deficit, but the opposition contests both the proposed savings and the expected revenues.

Resorting to 49.3 could provoke a new political crisis

The Socialist Party has already warned Sébastien Lecornu against using Article 49.3. Such a procedure would expose the government to a motion of censure, the adoption of which would lead to its resignation. The use of budget ordinances would also raise significant institutional questions, as this possibility has never been implemented to adopt an annual budget under the currently discussed conditions.