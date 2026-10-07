Budget 2027: Government Considers Using Article 49.3

The government does not rule out using Article 49.3 of the Constitution to pass its 2027 budget. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Economy Minister Roland Lescure confirms that this option remains possible if negotiations with parliamentary groups fail.

As the finance bill has just been presented, the executive is seeking a majority in a deeply divided National Assembly. The Socialist Party demands amendments to the text, the Greens threaten to censure the government, and the National Rally has presented its own counter-budget.

Two red lines for negotiations

Roland Lescure sets two conditions for compromises the government might accept. The first concerns the public deficit, which should not exceed 5% of GDP in 2027. The second concerns growth: the minister rejects budgetary changes that could, in his view, harm economic activity.

Article 49.3 allows the government to commit its responsibility before the National Assembly on a text, considered adopted unless a motion of no confidence is passed. Its use on a finance bill remains possible, but it would expose Sébastien Lecornu to a new confrontation with the opposition.