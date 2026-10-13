What if France had to operate for nearly a year without a new budget being passed? On the eve of the parliamentary debates on the 2027 finance bill, this hypothesis is resurfacing in discussions. According to information published on Monday, October 12 by Le Monde, a mission from the General Inspectorate of Finance estimates that an extension of the special law for nine to twelve months would be legally feasible. However, such a solution could significantly worsen public finances.

The government of Sébastien Lecornu faces a particularly fragmented National Assembly, in which no stable majority seems secured to adopt the budget. The Socialists have announced their intention to defend a motion of prior rejection, while the National Rally and several other groups contest the financial orientations retained by the executive.

A backup solution that could be costly

The special law ensures the continuity of the State when a budget cannot be adopted within the deadlines. It notably authorizes the collection of existing taxes and allows maintaining certain essential expenditures for the operation of public services. However, it does not constitute the equivalent of a complete budget and does not allow freely implementing new financial policies.

Jérôme Fournel, former chief of staff to Michel Barnier and head of a mission from the General Inspectorate of Finance, detailed the possible consequences of a prolonged application of this mechanism. According to the IGF analysis, a duration of nine to twelve months would be legally feasible but would prevent the realization of some of the savings and tax measures planned in the government project.

The Inspectorate estimates that such an extension could degrade the public balance by at least 0.5 percentage points of GDP compared to 2026. The mechanism would thus ensure administrative continuity but would not allow normally conducting the budgetary recovery policy desired by the executive.

This hypothesis arises as the government seeks to reduce the public deficit to 5% of GDP in 2027 and as French debt interest rates have risen sharply. A long period without a complete budget could fuel investors’ concerns about France’s ability to manage its accounts.