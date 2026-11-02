Belgium is sinking deeper into a new political crisis. Prime Minister Bart De Wever submitted his resignation to King Philippe on Monday, November 2, following the failure of negotiations between the five parties in his coalition over the 2027 budget. Received in the morning at the Royal Palace in Brussels, the leader of the Flemish nationalist government was unable to convince his partners to agree on the necessary budget cuts. However, the sovereign decided to suspend his decision, leaving open the possibility of a compromise in the coming days.

At the heart of the disagreement is a budget effort of around 10 billion euros to be made by 2029 in an attempt to restore Belgium’s public finances. Negotiations continued through the night from Sunday to Monday, without result. Bart De Wever’s N-VA and the French-speaking liberals of the Reformist Movement favor spending cuts, particularly in the health sector. Their socialist and centrist partners demand more tax revenue, especially an increased contribution from the wealthiest households. These divergences have paralyzed the drafting of the next budget for several weeks.

King Philippe Attempts to Avoid a Prolonged Political Crisis

Faced with this deadlock, King Philippe chose to delay rather than immediately accept the government’s resignation. In a statement, the Royal Palace indicated that the sovereign will consult with the majority party leaders starting Tuesday before receiving Bart De Wever again on Friday, November 6. The king deplores the absence of a credible budget agreement and calls on political leaders to prioritize compromise. This decision gives the coalition a few extra days to try to overcome its divisions and avoid a governmental crisis that could lead to new elections.

Bart De Wever came to power in February 2025 at the head of a coalition of five parties and made restoring public accounts one of his main priorities. Belgian debt is expected to exceed 110% of GDP this year, while the public deficit remains above 5%, according to European forecasts. The government must also contend with rising borrowing costs and persistent social tensions. If negotiations definitively fail, the king could accept the prime minister’s resignation and open a new phase of political consultations. For now, Bart De Wever remains in office, but the future of his government now depends on his partners’ ability to reach an agreement in the coming days.