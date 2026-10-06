With a lead of seventeen votes, the election of the only National Rally mayor in Alsace was annulled.

The Strasbourg Administrative Court has annulled the Wittelsheim municipal election, in which Raphaële Schober of the National Rally (RN) was elected with a margin of seventeen votes. Two irregularities that compromised the integrity of the vote were cited, thus weakening the RN's position in Alsace, without specifying the nature of the irregularities.

The Strasbourg Administrative Court on Tuesday, October 6, annulled the election results in Wittelsheim, in the Haut-Rhin department, where Raphaële Schober had won the municipal elections in March. Her list had edged out the runner-up by only seventeen votes. This victory made Wittelsheim the only Alsatian municipality won by the National Rally in the election.

The judges identified two irregularities which, in their ruling, compromised the integrity of the vote. They specifically cited the narrow margin between the two leading lists to justify the annulment. The information provided does not specify the nature of these irregularities. Therefore, it is impossible to describe the circumstances or assign individual responsibility.

A setback for the RN's only municipal victory in Alsace

The margin of seventeen votes is central to the court's reasoning. The decision emphasizes that the identified irregularities must be assessed in light of the exceptionally close result. It thus calls into question the validity of the electoral process that allowed Raphaële Schober to become mayor, without the available evidence justifying characterizing these irregularities as fraud.

Politically, this annulment weakens a symbolic foothold for the National Rally (RN): Wittelsheim represented its only municipal victory in Alsace in March. The ruling therefore constitutes a local setback whose impact extends beyond the town for the party. However, the information provided indicates neither a reaction from Raphaële Schober nor any potential appeal against this decision.