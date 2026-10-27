Could perpetrators of crimes committed against children be prosecuted without any time limit? The Minister in charge of Equality between Women and Men, Aurore Bergé, wishes to reintroduce the imprescriptibility of certain crimes committed against minors in the bill concerning child protection, examined starting Tuesday, October 27, in the Senate. Invited to Public Sénat, she announced the submission of a government amendment intended to restore this provision, previously adopted by the National Assembly before being removed in committee at the Palais du Luxembourg. This initiative revives a sensitive legal and political debate, between the desire to better protect victims of sexual violence and the defense of traditional principles of French criminal law.

The issue of the statute of limitations has been one of the main demands of child protection associations for several years. Currently, a victim of rape committed during minority generally has a period of thirty years from reaching majority to initiate proceedings, that is, until the age of 48. A so-called “sliding” limitation mechanism can also extend this period in certain situations. But for many victims, notably of incest, the revelation of facts sometimes occurs several decades after the violence. Fear, family control, psychological trauma, or difficulties in identifying the assaults suffered during childhood can significantly delay filing a complaint. In November 2023, the Independent Commission on Incest and Sexual Violence against Children (Ciivise) recommended making sexual violence against minors imprescriptible. In the National Assembly, an amendment carried by Green Party deputy Arnaud Bonnet was adopted by 93 votes to 51, with support from parliamentarians from several political groups. The provision went beyond sexual crimes alone, as it also concerned certain particularly serious violence committed against children.

A reform dividing parliamentarians and legal experts

However, the passage of the text in the Senate marked a halt to this development. On October 21, the Law Committee removed the provision at the initiative of rapporteurs Agnès Canayer, Les Républicains senator, and Dominique Vérien, member of the Centrist Union. The two parliamentarians consider that an extension of imprescriptibility would constitute a major break with French legal tradition, in which this regime remains today reserved for crimes against humanity. They also highlight the difficulties that could arise from opening proceedings several decades after the facts, when material evidence has disappeared, witnesses have died, or memories have become difficult to verify. These arguments notably rely on the need to preserve the rights of defense and guarantees of a fair trial. The committee also considers that successive extensions of limitation periods already offer victims significant possibilities for prosecution. A possible reform would not, in principle, allow reopening cases whose statute of limitations is definitively established.

Faced with these reservations, Aurore Bergé intends to defend the reinstatement of the measure in the hemicycle. Senator Annick Billon, engaged for several years in the fight against sexual violence against children, has also submitted an amendment aiming to abolish the statute of limitations for certain crimes committed against minors. Supporters of this change believe that justice must better take into account the time victims need to be able to report the facts. They notably recall that Ciivise estimates the number of children victims of sexual violence each year in France at 160,000. However, the issue goes beyond the symbolic scope of a reform: making a crime imprescriptible neither guarantees the establishment of facts nor a conviction, but would prevent a complaint from being dismissed solely because of the time elapsed. The parliamentary debate will now have to determine whether this objective can be reconciled with constitutional requirements and the rights of defense. If the Senate adopts a version different from that voted by deputies, a joint committee could be tasked with seeking a compromise. For victims and their associations, the examination of this text represents a new step in a long-standing fight so that the possibility of accessing justice no longer depends exclusively on timing.