In Qatar, presenter Abdulaziz Al-Ansari on hunger strike to obtain the right to leave the country

Abdulaziz Al-Ansari, a 55-year-old Qatari media figure, was hospitalized on October 15, according to the Gulf Centre for Human Rights. The organization denounces the restrictions imposed on him and the lack of response to his requests.

His request is simple: to be able to leave Qatar. Abdulaziz Al-Ansari, a television presenter, author, and family counselor, began a hunger strike on October 11, 2026, to protest the treatment he is receiving from the authorities. Four days later, his relatives took him to the hospital. According to a statement published on October 17 by the Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR), he had lost six kilograms and was no longer able to stand.

The organization reports that doctors warned him of the risk of organ failure if he continued his fast. Al-Ansari, who was only consuming water and saline solutions, reportedly refused an IV drip. In a video released on October 12, he explained his action and called for an end to the injustice he believes he is suffering.

Known for his family advice and public affairs interventions, this 55-year-old man has denounced pressures against him for several years. According to the GCHR, he announced at the end of 2024 that he was voluntarily renouncing his Qatari nationality as a sign of protest. This action did not allow him to obtain the possibility to leave.

Unanswered letters

Before starting his hunger strike, Al-Ansari had tried to contact several institutions. In September, he sent letters to the public prosecutor’s office, the National Human Rights Committee, and a ministerial commission in charge of human rights. According to the GCHR, only one response was received: a text message from the prosecutor’s office refusing to accept his letter.

Local sources cited by the organization state that he remains willing to meet with the responsible officials to find a solution. However, they assert that the authorities refuse dialogue. In his own statements, Al-Ansari also claims to have been imprisoned for a few hours after sending an appeal to the Emir in 2024. He rejects the assimilation of his criticisms of certain officials as an attack on his country.

The elements reported by the GCHR do not specify the legal basis of the travel ban denounced by Al-Ansari. They also do not include any response from Qatari authorities to these accusations. The exact nature of the measure, its duration, and the possibilities for appeal remain central questions in this case.

Precedents examined by UN experts

This case occurs in a context marked by several cases of deprivation of liberty examined by the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention. The case of Abdullah Ibhais, former media officer of the 2022 World Cup organizing committee, notably led to an opinion in 2024. Convicted in a corruption case, he denounced confessions obtained under duress and violations of his defense rights. The working group concluded that his detention was arbitrary and requested his release. According to Amnesty International, he was released in March 2025 at the end of his sentence.

The same UN mechanism also concluded, in an opinion issued in 2025, that the deprivation of liberty of French entrepreneur Tayeb Benabderrahmane, arrested in Doha in January 2020, was arbitrary. These conclusions concern cases distinct from Al-Ansari’s but shed light on the concerns expressed by human rights organizations regarding the guarantees offered to individuals facing Qatari authorities.

Qatar acceded in 2018 to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which notably recognizes the right to leave any country, including one’s own, and regulates possible restrictions. The GCHR calls on the authorities to allow Al-Ansari to travel without hindrance and to stop targeting him. After his hospitalization, the organization now presents resolving his situation as an urgent matter.