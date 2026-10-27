The political controversy continues following the racist terrorist attack in Trappes. Invited to Public Sénat’s morning show on Tuesday, October 27, Minister Aurore Bergé responded to criticisms made by the mayor of Trappes, Ali Rabeh, who accuses Emmanuel Macron of not sufficiently protecting residents against the rise of racist rhetoric. The Generation.s elected official, also interviewed on BFMTV, denounces the normalization of racist ideas and questions the political responsibility of several public figures. Two opposing interpretations of the causes of this tragedy.

The attack on Friday, October 23, which occurred in Trappes and La Verrière, claimed the life of Pengo Bossio Wangi, a 26-year-old MMA enthusiast, and injured five others. The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office took charge of the investigation, notably under charges including a racist dimension. Emmanuel Macron visited the site in the evening and condemned it as a “racist terrorist attack.” However, his statements presenting this attack as a first in the history of French terrorism sparked controversy, with several officials recalling previous antisemitic attacks and assaults targeting Christians.

Aurore Bergé refuses to establish a direct link between political discourse and the attack

On Public Sénat, Aurore Bergé defended the intentions of the President of the Republic, believing he wished to emphasize the particular severity of a mass killing attempt motivated by racism. The minister stressed the necessity to combat all forms of racism and antisemitism, without herself establishing a general link between the Trappes attack and the rise of certain political ideas in society.

For his part, Ali Rabeh renewed his criticisms on BFMTV. The mayor of Trappes considers that the normalization of hostile discourse towards Muslims and minorities contributes to creating a worrying climate. He notably reproaches Emmanuel Macron for not being the protector he should have been for the residents of his municipality. The elected official also questions certain stances of political leaders, believing that institutions have not sufficiently fought against the spread of racist rhetoric.