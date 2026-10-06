SOCIETY Police and Justice

Racist and sexist remarks filmed in Perpignan: a police officer under administrative investigation

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Racist and sexist remarks filmed in Perpignan: a police officer under administrative investigation
Racist and sexist remarks filmed in Perpignan: a police officer under administrative investigation

A police officer who intervened during a high school student demonstration in Perpignan is the subject of a pre-disciplinary administrative investigation after videos showing racist and sexist remarks surfaced. The incident occurred on Friday, October 2nd, in front of the Maillol high school. Several clips, revealed by the local media outlet Made in Perpignan , circulated on social media. The Pyrénées-Orientales prefecture announced that the officer had been identified and that an investigation was launched immediately.

In the first video, the officer grabs a teacher by the arm. When she asks him to stop touching her, he replies that he enjoys the contact, then confirms this statement when she questions him about its connection to his job. Another clip shows the officer speaking to a high school student affected by tear gas. To defend his actions, he alludes to a hypothetical sexual assault, using insulting and racist language. These exchanges place the officer's behavior at the heart of the complaint filed with the authorities.

The badges were also reported to the prefecture.

The images also raise questions about the insignia worn by the officer. One bears the motto "Molon Labe," used notably by pro-gun groups and certain far-right factions. Another, depicting a skull, could refer to the Gunfighters MC, a motorcycle club comprising current and former law enforcement officers. These elements are insufficient to establish the officer's political affiliation. His RIO identification number also does not appear in the footage.

The prefecture maintains that it took the report very seriously. The public prosecutor of Perpignan, Jérôme Bourrier, clarified that disciplinary proceedings were not under the jurisdiction of the prosecutor's office and that, at this stage, he had received neither a complaint nor a report under Article 40. The announced investigation therefore focuses, for the time being, on the professional conduct of the officer. It will have to establish the circumstances of the filmed exchanges and determine any potential disciplinary action, given that the release of the videos publicly exposes the conditions of this interaction with high school students and teachers.

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