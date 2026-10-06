New development in the case of the arrest of a teenage girl in Metz, whose footage has been viewed several million times on social media. This Tuesday, the 14-year-old girl was heard by the General Inspectorate of the National Police. According to the Metz public prosecutor, David Touvet, she denied having suffered any violence or sexual assault by the police officer filmed during her arrest. The officer, for his part, filed a complaint for public defamation.

The case had taken on considerable magnitude within a few hours. A video about a dozen seconds long, filmed Monday, October 5, during the high school students’ protest, shows a plainclothes police officer holding the teenager on the ground. His hand touches the girl’s hair before briefly moving down to her chest. These images immediately triggered numerous accusations of sexual assault on social media.

The teenager heard by the IGPN denies any assault

The Metz prosecutor’s office had opened an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the arrest and to determine whether the gestures visible in the video could constitute a sexual assault on a minor under 15 years old.

The teenager’s hearing now provides an essential element to the investigation. David Touvet states: « Questioned today by the IGPN, the young girl denied any act of violence and any act of sexual assault against her during her arrest. »

The teenager’s legal representative was also heard. He did not file any complaint against the police officer. However, the investigation is not closed: the IGPN continues its investigations to establish all the circumstances of the arrest.

A video that went viral within hours

The video was widely shared from Monday evening. In the footage, the plainclothes police officer holds the girl on the ground and first places his hand on her head. His hand then moves down to her chest while the teenager tries to free herself. The short duration of the video and the angle of the shot led the prosecutor’s office to want to authenticate and analyze the images.

Several political figures, notably from La France insoumise, reacted quickly. Deputy Sophia Chikirou notably stated that « the gesture of this police officer on this child is neither innocent nor accidental » and called on the Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez.

Other messages posted on social media were even more assertive. One of them, widely shared, directly accused the officer of « caressing the hair and chest » of the teenager and claimed that « violent police repression is also accompanied by sexual assaults ».

The police officer files a complaint for public defamation

Faced with the publicly spread accusations, the officer decided to initiate legal proceedings in turn. The Metz prosecutor confirms: « The police officer involved filed a complaint today for public defamation against a holder of public authority by word, writing, image, or means of communication to the public by electronic means. »

This complaint has been added to the ongoing investigation. It comes as the officer’s face was not masked in the video shared on social media and he was directly accused of having committed a sexual assault.

The person who shared the video is being sought

The investigation no longer concerns only the officer’s gestures during the arrest. Investigators are also trying to trace the dissemination of the video that went viral. « Investigations continue notably to identify the person who shared the video, » the public prosecutor specifies.

The anti-cybercrime office, attached to the organized and specialized crime division of Moselle, is assisting the IGPN with technical investigations. The prosecutor’s office will then make a decision after receiving the full procedure.

The girl had been placed in custody

The teenager was arrested Monday during the high school student movement in Metz. She was then placed in custody notably for acts of vandalism and participation in a group preparing violence or vandalism.

At this stage, her hearing before the IGPN substantially changes the publicly known elements of the case: the girl filmed denies having been a victim of violence or sexual assault during her arrest, and her legal representative has not filed a complaint. This does not automatically end the investigation opened by the prosecutor’s office, which must independently determine the exact nature of the gestures visible in the video.

The police officer therefore remains the subject of investigations regarding the conditions of the arrest, while his own complaint for defamation is now integrated into the procedure. The investigation will also have to determine who disseminated the images that sparked a national controversy and accusations that went viral within hours.