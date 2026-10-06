Father Jean-Bernard Plessy, former head of the Chartreux institution in Lyon, was taken into custody in an investigation notably concerning aggravated rape accusations, confirmed Monday by the Lyon prosecutor’s office. The 63-year-old clergyman had been removed from the leadership of this Catholic school group in early September. An adult student filed a complaint against him for acts he firmly denies through his lawyer.

The investigation concerns suspicions of rape with abuse of authority related to the position, sexual assault on a vulnerable person with abuse of authority, as well as threats or intimidation aimed at preventing a complaint or obtaining its withdrawal. According to Nadia Debbache, the plaintiff’s lawyer, the reported violence allegedly continued for several months, until July 2026. The custody allows investigators to question the suspect and continue their investigations. It does not constitute a declaration of guilt.

The authority exercised over the student at the heart of the investigation

The prosecutor’s office opened this procedure following a report from the diocese. It initially mentioned a relationship between the priest and an adult student under his authority, before specifying that it considered the young woman a victim. The charges retained for the investigation place the position held by the clergyman and the alleged vulnerability of the plaintiff at the center of the inquiries. It will be up to the justice system to establish the facts and determine the course of the procedure, respecting the presumption of innocence.

At the head of Chartreux for twenty-seven years, Jean-Bernard Plessy announced his decision to resign in a letter addressed to parents in July. Ordained priest in 1991 in the diocese of Saint-Étienne, he is also subject to a canonical investigation conducted by the archbishopric, separate from the criminal investigations. The case concerns a major institution of Lyon education: the contracted Catholic school group welcomes about 4,000 students, from kindergarten to post-secondary education.