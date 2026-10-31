Death of Bruno Salomone: “He wanted it to stop, he couldn't take it anymore” Guillaume de Tonquédec's revelations

Seven months after the death of Bruno Salomone at 55, taken by cancer on March 15, Guillaume de Tonquédec shared new insights about his friend’s final days. Guest on Laurent Baffie’s podcast Coloscopie, the actor from Fais pas ci, fais pas ça recalled their last conversation. Exhausted by illness and treatments, Bruno Salomone knew he was going to die and confided to his friend that he wished his suffering would end.

“I knew he was going to die, he knew it too”

Guillaume de Tonquédec spoke frankly about Bruno Salomone’s health during their last meeting. The two actors, who had starred together in Fais pas ci, fais pas ça for nine seasons, had become especially close over recent years.

“I knew he was going to die, he knew it too. He even wanted it to stop, he couldn’t take it anymore. He told me that day”, recounted Guillaume de Tonquédec to Laurent Baffie.

Bruno Salomone suffered from a cancer that had recurred and spread. After several years of treatment, his condition had significantly worsened. “He died of a cancer probably diagnosed too late, which metastasized”, his friend explained, noting that various therapeutic protocols had failed to stop the disease.

As revealed by Hélène de Fougerolles after the actor’s passing, Bruno Salomone had long wished to keep his cancer secret. The actress had notably explained that the illness had returned in September 2025 and that her friend refused to make his health condition public.

A last piece of advice Guillaume de Tonquédec will never forget

Despite his suffering, Bruno Salomone continued to take an interest in his loved ones’ projects. During their last conversation, Guillaume de Tonquédec spoke to him about his upcoming one-man show, which worried him greatly.

Accustomed to theater and filming, the actor feared being alone in front of the audience. He then asked Bruno Salomone for advice, who had solid experience in stage and comedic performance.

His friend simply advised him to stay himself. A few words that deeply marked Guillaume de Tonquédec: “I will never forget that and I will obviously think of him on opening night.”

The actor also explained that their true friendship developed rather late, notably during the TV movies made after the series ended. During the first years of their collaboration, the two men maintained a professional relationship marked by reserve before confiding more in each other.

Bruno Salomone had refused to let the public know about his illness

Throughout his battle with cancer, Bruno Salomone was determined to protect his private life. He chose not to publicly communicate about his illness, even when his health deteriorated.

This determination was confirmed by several of his close ones after his death. The actor did not want to evoke the public’s pity and preferred to continue being associated with his characters, his humor, and his work.

Bruno Salomone’s passing deeply affected viewers, especially attached to his character Denis Bouley in Fais pas ci, fais pas ça. Several channels changed their programming to pay tribute, notably France Télévisions, which broadcast special programs dedicated to the actor.

Bruno Salomone married in hospital before dying

Guillaume de Tonquédec’s new revelations echo his statements following his friend’s passing.

On March 16, guest on C à vous on France 5, he explained that Bruno Salomone married his partner Audrey during his hospitalization. The actor had proposed to her from his hospital bed, while his health was already very concerning.

“They got married in the hospital. He proposed to her from his hospital bed”, confided Guillaume de Tonquédec, particularly moved by Audrey’s devotion during her husband’s last months.

Despite the illness, Bruno Salomone also continued his creative activities. He was notably working on a comic book project, for which he wrote the texts and his cousin was to create the drawings.

“He would have been moved” by the public’s love

Guillaume de Tonquédec also reflected on the immense affection sparked by Bruno Salomone’s passing. His funeral, held on March 23 in Joinville-le-Pont, gathered many close friends and admirers.

“I think he would have been the first surprised to see the love he left behind. He would have been moved because he was a guy who had no confidence in himself at all, Bruno”, the actor confided.

Known for his role as Denis Bouley in Fais pas ci, fais pas ça, but also for his participation in the troupe Nous Ç Nous with Jean Dujardin, Bruno Salomone had marked several generations of viewers.

A new tribute will soon be paid to him in Joinville-le-Pont, in Val-de-Marne, where he lived with Audrey. The city council approved on October 14 the creation of a Bruno Salomone promenade on Fanac Island, where the actor had lived for about ten years. An inauguration ceremony is planned before the end of the year.