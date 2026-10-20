“I’m Angry at Life”: Enora Malagré, Deprived of Motherhood by Endometriosis, Shares Her Suffering

Enora Malagré gave a particularly painful testimony about her battle against endometriosis and her inability to become a mother. In an interview granted to Le Parisien, published this Tuesday, the former columnist of Touche pas à mon poste, aged 46, reflects on the consequences of this gynecological disease on her personal life. Behind her assertive temperament and frankness, the host has carried a deep wound for years: that of not having been able to have the child she desired.

« I’m angry at life », she confides to the daily newspaper, expressing an anger that has never truly left her. Suffering from a severe form of endometriosis, Enora Malagré has regularly recounted the physical pains, treatments, and difficulties encountered in her medical journey. But it is the question of motherhood that remains, for her, one of the cruelest consequences of the disease.

Endometriosis made her lose hope of becoming a mother

Enora Malagré has suffered from endometriosis for many years. This chronic inflammatory disease is characterized by the presence of tissue similar to the uterine lining outside the uterus. It can cause intense pelvic pain, particularly painful periods, and, in some cases, difficulties conceiving a child.

For the former Cyril Hanouna columnist, the consequences have been considerable. She has already recounted undergoing several surgical interventions and enduring significant periods of physical suffering. Her desire for a child was thwarted by the complications of the disease, despite the steps taken to try to become a mother.

The actress also publicly spoke about the psychological trials associated with this situation. Watching the years pass, seeing family plans of those around her come to fruition, and her own desire for motherhood remain unanswered has deeply marked her life.

Her struggle highlights the difficulties faced by many patients suffering from endometriosis, a disease long trivialized, whose symptoms can remain ignored for years.

« I’m angry at life »: an anger that does not disappear

The feeling of injustice expressed by Enora Malagré goes beyond the medical question alone. The host must cope with the disappearance of a life project to which she was deeply attached, while continuing her professional and personal activities.

Her testimony sheds light on a suffering often invisible: that of women who wish to become mothers but cannot realize this desire. To the pain caused by the disease are added questions from those around them, pregnancy announcements, and family life milestones they would have wished to participate in.

Enora Malagré has chosen for several years to speak openly about this experience. She refuses to mask the psychological consequences of infertility behind an image of a strong and independent woman. Her anger, which she still expresses today, reflects the place this desire for a child continues to occupy in her existence.

A disease long minimized, years of pain

Endometriosis affects about one in ten women of childbearing age. Despite its frequency, it remains associated with diagnostic delays and sometimes complex management. Symptoms vary considerably from one patient to another, some suffering from disabling pain while others show few manifestations.

The disease can affect the ovaries, fallopian tubes, peritoneum, and sometimes other organs. It can also complicate fertility, although not all women with endometriosis experience difficulties having children.

Enora Malagré has repeatedly denounced the trivialization of menstrual pain and the lack of listening some patients experience. She has also emphasized the consequences of the disease in professional, romantic, and intimate life.

The issue of women’s health also mobilizes other personalities, notably Louane, who denounced delays in the management of endometriosis and breast cancer.

From « Touche pas à mon poste » to theater, a battle made public

The general public discovered Enora Malagré on television sets, notably in Touche pas à mon poste, where she made her mark with her outspoken positions. After leaving the show in 2017, she continued her activities on television, radio, and theater.

Alongside her career, she has been involved in raising awareness about endometriosis. In 2023, she notably participated in the documentary Endometriosis: The Fight Continues, dedicated to the difficulties faced by women affected by this pathology.

The host has made her personal experience a means to raise public awareness of the consequences of this disease. She notably advocated for the need to improve diagnosis, medical support, and recognition of chronic pain.

Professionally, Enora Malagré also joined the radio here to host a daily show, thus continuing her career after leaving Touche pas à mon poste.

At 46, a wound still present

Today, Enora Malagré continues to live with the consequences of her endometriosis and the regret of not having been able to become a mother. Despite her professional projects and public engagement, this absence remains an intimate ordeal she no longer tries to hide.

Her testimony reminds us that endometriosis is not limited to physical pain. For some women, it also disrupts family plans and leaves lasting psychological wounds. Enora Malagré speaks about it frankly, with an anger summed up by these few words: « I’m angry at life. »