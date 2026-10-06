SOCIETY Nature and animals

Western capercaillie: France permanently protects a bird whose populations are collapsing

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Western capercaillie: France permanently protects a bird whose populations are collapsing
Western capercaillie: France permanently protects a bird whose populations are collapsing

The capercaillie is no longer subject to hunting in France. A decree published on Tuesday, October 6, removes it from the list of species subject to adaptive management, following its classification as a strictly protected species in September. The decree takes effect on Wednesday. Also known as the wood grouse, this mountain bird already benefited from a temporary hunting ban, decided in 2022 for five years. Its new status now enshrines its protection within a long-term framework.

The decree of September 3, 2026, also placed the rock ptarmigan, or snow partridge, among the protected birds. This classification prohibits, in particular, their destruction, capture, and removal. The protection also extends to their eggs, nests, breeding sites, and resting areas. It therefore goes beyond the issue of hunting alone to encompass the places essential to their survival. No new species had been added to this national list since 2009.

Enhanced protection against multiple threats

According to the League for the Protection of Birds, capercaillie populations have declined by nearly 80% in the Pyrenees since 1960. The species survives there in fragile populations, while a few remaining pockets survive in the Jura and Vosges mountains. Climate change is gradually reducing suitable habitats for these birds. Disturbance caused by human activities in the mountains and the artificial alteration of habitats exacerbate these pressures. The protected status thus addresses a decline whose causes extend beyond hunting.

The situation in the Vosges Mountains illustrates the difficulty of restoring populations. A reintroduction program launched in 2024 will not be continued after the death of almost all the released birds. The Minister for Ecological Transition, Monique Barbut, had presented the new protection as a way to stabilize numbers, with the hope of a recovery. Regulatory changes are a step forward, but the species' recovery will also depend on preserving its habitats and reducing disturbances in the areas where it remains present.

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