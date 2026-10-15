Southern Lebanon: Israeli drones bomb villages despite ceasefire

Israeli military quadcopters dropped bombs near the village of Zibqin, in southern Lebanon, as well as on several neighboring localities. These strikes occur while a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon has been in effect since June 2026.

Footage filmed on October 14, 2026, shows an Israeli army quadcopter drone dropping a bomb on the outskirts of Zibqin, a village in southern Lebanon. Other localities in the same area were also targeted during this series of attacks.

These strikes come four months after the signing of a truce agreement between Israel and Lebanon, intended to end hostilities in the region. Their continuation raises questions about the effective compliance with this commitment by the parties involved.

The use of quadcopter drones for offensive purposes, distinct from traditional reconnaissance devices, illustrates an evolution in the methods employed in this theater of operations. These devices, more discreet and maneuverable than conventional strike drones, are increasingly documented in conflicts in the region.