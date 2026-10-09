Israel has ordered the closure of the British consulate in occupied East Jerusalem and demanded the departure of twenty diplomats, including the consul general, in response to a new wave of sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom. London states it will maintain its presence on site.

Diplomatic tensions between Israel and the United Kingdom have reached a new level. Israeli authorities removed the British consulate sign in East Jerusalem and ordered the expulsion of twenty British diplomats, including the consul general. This decision is a direct response to a series of sanctions announced by London against Israel.

The British government indicated it intends to maintain a presence in East Jerusalem despite this retaliatory measure, without specifying at this time in what form this presence will be maintained. The closure of the consulate represents a significant rupture in relations between the two countries, whose diplomatic ties have gradually deteriorated in the context of the Middle East conflict.

East Jerusalem, annexed by Israel in 1980 in a move not recognized by the international community, hosts several consular representations of countries that refuse to recognize this annexation. Israel’s decision to specifically target the British consulate underscores the seriousness of the tensions arising from recent British sanctions.