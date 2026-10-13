Riyadh attacks: AI-generated videos flood social media

While Yemeni Houthi rebels claimed several strikes against Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, causing at least sixteen deaths, fake videos generated by artificial intelligence are widely circulating online, presented as authentic footage of the attacks.

The Houthi attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport have triggered, alongside the real conflict, a significant wave of visual disinformation. Several viral videos, accumulating millions of views on X, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, claim to show the strikes or their immediate aftermath. Frame-by-frame analysis reveals these contents are entirely fabricated using generative artificial intelligence tools.

One of these videos, viewed 1.7 million times on X, shows people running toward an exit while an explosion occurs outside. Several anomalies betray its artificial nature: around the tenth second, an image of a hand holding a phone appears beside a man’s head, and two seconds later, another character initially appears handless before a hand suddenly appears. Meta’s identification tool concludes the content was created by generative AI. This video has actually been circulating since March 2026, several months before the attacks it supposedly depicts. It has been shared in Arabic, English, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, and Nepali, including by the Times of Israel, whose post garnered over 256,000 views.

A second video, credited with 2.9 million views, claims to show the moment the airport was targeted. A reverse image search identified the original photograph it derives from: a shot uploaded to the Shutterstock image bank in 2016. The white triangular geometric patterns on the building’s roof, the dome visible on the left, and the baggage transport vehicles are identical, but several details reveal manipulation. The light pole appears without fixtures, objects near the explosion cast no shadows consistent with the visible fireball, and a vehicle unrealistically changes shape as it is thrown into the air.

A third video, shared on TikTok with over 301,000 views, claims to have been filmed “live from the heart of Riyadh airport.” It also dates from March 2026. It shows people literally walking through queue barriers as if they did not exist, and a row of red lights turns on one second before the explosion becomes visible through the window, which is physically impossible.

The fourth analyzed video, viewed more than 500,000 times on TikTok, compiles several sequences related to strikes on Riyadh and Abha airports. Google’s Gemini analysis detected the presence of a SynthID marking, a digital watermark integrated into content produced by Google’s AI tools, both in the images and audio track. On Facebook, where the same video has been viewed over 157,000 times, the distributing account explicitly labels it as “AI content.”

These four videos share a common characteristic: their very short duration, between six and fifteen seconds. Short formats facilitate AI production while limiting visual elements available for public verification. The European regulation on artificial intelligence, effective since August 2026, now requires AI-generated content to carry machine-readable markings, an obligation whose enforcement remains evidently uneven across major platforms.