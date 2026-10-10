The Trump administration announced unprecedented sanctions targeting the International Criminal Court as an institution, not just its individual officials, with the stated goal of financially paralyzing the Hague tribunal. The ICC denounced it as an « attack on the rule of law. »

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled on Thursday a set of sanctions aimed at financially strangling the International Criminal Court (ICC). Unlike previous measures, which targeted seventeen judges and officials individually, these new provisions target the institution itself: American companies will be prohibited from any transactions with the ICC, whether banking services, software, or any other goods or services. Washington’s declared objective is to « defend American sovereignty » against what the administration calls an « out-of-control » institution.

Rubio issued the ultimatum in unambiguous terms: « Either the ICC ends its threats, or we will end the ICC. » The administration notably criticizes the court for its arrest warrants targeting Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as a former investigation into U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, since closed. However, the new sanctions do not explicitly make the withdrawal of these warrants a condition for their lifting.

To allow for a diplomatic way out, Washington has provided a six-month grace period before some measures take effect, giving member states time to negotiate what Rubio calls a « solution » to American concerns. The Secretary of State also called on treaty-signing allies, including the United Kingdom, to « rein in » the jurisdiction.

The reaction from European partners was immediate and unanimous. The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Denmark, Japan, and the Netherlands jointly reaffirmed their « continued and unwavering support » for the ICC, expressing that they « deeply regret and strongly disapprove » of these sanctions. The Netherlands is in a particularly delicate position: as host country of the court in The Hague and a NATO ally, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen acknowledged that these measures would severely affect the court’s operational capacity. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described it as « a serious blow to our collective pursuit of international criminal justice. »

Founded in 2002 and with 125 member states, the ICC stated it would not be « intimidated » and that « history will judge this moment. » Its officials called the sanctions an « attack on the rule of law and the foundations of the international legal order. »

The concrete consequences could prove dramatic for ongoing cases. According to Professor Ryan Goodman, an international law expert at New York University and former legal advisor to the U.S. Department of Defense, if financial sanctions prevent fair trials, some detainees might have to be released « under the law. » Among them is Rodrigo Duterte, former president of the Philippines aged 81, prosecuted for the extrajudicial execution of thousands during his « war on drugs » from 2011 to 2019. Other accused war criminals in Libya, Sudan, and the Central African Republic are also affected. Specific licenses have nevertheless been planned to allow the ICC to maintain the operation of its detention centers, but Goodman considers this provision insufficient if the institution can no longer conduct its judicial proceedings.

The announcement came just hours after the awarding of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to former ICC judge Navi Pillay, recognized for her commitment to international law, a timing coincidence noted by supporters of the jurisdiction.