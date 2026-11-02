Ukraine: Humanitarian truce in Kherson ends, Russian strikes resume on energy infrastructure

The localized ceasefire that allowed the evacuation of civilians from the occupied city of Oleshky expired Sunday evening. At the same time, Russian strikes cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian households.

The humanitarian truce established in the Kherson region, on the front line of the conflict, ended Sunday at 10:59 p.m. Ukrainian time. Negotiated with the involvement of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Pope Leo, this pause in fighting began last Tuesday and allowed residents of Oleshky, a city occupied by Russia since the early days of the February 2022 invasion, to flee if they wished.

Enclosed between the Dnieper River and Russian positions, with mined roads exposed to drone attacks, Oleshky lived in extreme deprivation. Its inhabitants, deprived of food, water, and electricity, resorted to cooking weeds to survive. Evacuees had to cross territory occupied by Russia, then fly to Belarus before being transported by land to Ukraine’s northern border. Among them, the oldest was 94 years old, the youngest one year old, according to Ukrainian human rights mediator Dmytro Lubinets. Emotional reunion scenes marked the weekend, with some families not having seen each other for years.

While the truce held in the concerned region, fighting did not cease elsewhere. On the night from Saturday to Sunday, Russian strikes targeted energy infrastructure in four regions of the country, leaving hundreds of thousands of households without electricity, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, most subscribers had their power restored by early evening, but more than 60,000 people remained without it. Emergency outages were implemented nationwide, including in Kyiv, where electricity is cut for most of the day and water supply is also disrupted.

A separate nighttime strike killed two people in the Vinnytsia region, including a 13-year-old girl, according to Ukrainian emergency rescue services. In response, Ukraine struck a major missile fuel production site in Russia’s Rostov region, causing a fire and damaging four production facilities, Zelensky specified.

The Ukrainian president described the intensity of Russian strikes as “extremely high” over the past week, estimating that Moscow sought to “maximize the shortage of ballistic missile interceptors.” He reiterated his call to the United States, Europe, and their partners for urgent deliveries of Patriot missiles, which he describes as the only system capable of effectively shooting down Russian ballistic missiles.

The evening was also marked by a cyber incident: the Ukrainian air alert system was apparently hacked, broadcasting a false message about a radiological threat over Kyiv. The Ukrainian Air Force quickly denied this, stating that there was “no radiological threat” and urging the public to remain calm.