Starlink throttled in Ukraine: kyiv denounces restriction disrupting military operations

SpaceX imposed a speed limit on moving Starlink terminals, interrupting several missions of the Ukrainian army. The incident, which occurred without warning, coincides with a hardening of the US stance towards Kiev.

The Ukrainian army faced unexpected disconnections from the Starlink satellite network on the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, after SpaceX introduced a speed limit on terminals in motion. Sergiy Beskrestnov, advisor to the Ukrainian presidency, confirmed that the armed forces received no prior warning, which led to the cancellation of several missions. “This action obviously cannot be a coincidence and is related to the current political situation,” he said.

Specifically, SpaceX cut access to the military version of Starlink beyond 160 kilometers per hour. The 7th Ukrainian Rapid Reaction Corps, deployed in the southeast of the country, was directly affected. A representative of this unit specified that connection interruptions of ten to twenty seconds occurred starting at 110 to 120 km/h, making drone piloting significantly more difficult, even though the devices continued to fly. An official from the Ministry of Defense confirmed that such restrictions significantly complicate logistical operations and long-range strikes.

Starlink has become a central tool of the Ukrainian military setup since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Its resistance to electronic jamming makes it a preferred vector for piloting long-range attack drones, but also for ground communications and the delivery of supplies to frontline troops.

The incident occurs amid growing tensions between Washington and Kiev. Donald Trump recently lifted sanctions on Russian oil purchases and publicly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, even suggesting he should be replaced for refusing to reach an agreement with Moscow. Last weekend, Trump claimed, without providing evidence, that the two belligerents had agreed on an “energy ceasefire,” a claim denied by both Moscow and Kiev. On Tuesday night, Russian ballistic missiles struck a power plant in Kiev, and Ukrainian officials noted that Starlink outages coincided with these attacks.

Asked about the issue, Elon Musk stated on his social network X that decisions regarding speed or usage limitations ultimately rest with the US military and the president. This response followed a post by former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who announced a partial restoration of connectivity at speeds up to 160 km/h, thanking Musk. This information had not yet been confirmed by the active Ukrainian military authorities.

During a visit to London on Wednesday for talks at 10 Downing Street, Zelensky publicly called for full restoration of the service. “I hope this is a mistake, maybe a huge technical problem. I don’t know, but we are asking for it to be restored,” he said during a televised interview. He received strong support from British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who reaffirmed the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

A senior Ukrainian official, speaking anonymously, indicated that Washington continues for now to share intelligence with Kiev, while fearing that this information might become leverage in upcoming negotiations. “We consider this a signal heralding additional restrictive measures,” he warned. Faced with these uncertainties, Kiev has been working for several months on developing an alternative to Starlink, in cooperation with a European country.