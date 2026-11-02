Serbia: Head of Criminal Police Arrested, Vučić System Cracks

Marko Kričak, director of the Serbian criminal police and a loyal figure of former president Aleksandar Vučić, was arrested on Sunday for abuse of power. His arrest comes a few weeks after the electoral defeat of the Vučić camp, in a country where the structures of the former regime are beginning to falter.

Marko Kričak, 42, was taken into custody on Sunday. The prosecution accuses him of suppressing and manipulating an investigation into the murder of an alleged criminal underworld member, shot in May in a Belgrade restaurant. The arrest of the head of the Serbian criminal police is a strong signal in a country emerging from a historic electoral period.

On October 25, the opposition list led by the student movement dealt a surprise defeat to the camp of outgoing president Aleksandar Vučić, whose party, the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), had dominated political life for more than a decade. Kričak was considered one of the loyalists of this apparatus.

His trajectory reveals the recruitment practices of the regime: a former car salesman, he was integrated into the Serbian internal intelligence agency (BIA) before being appointed, in July 2023, commander of the police close protection unit. It is in this context that he is accused of personally leading the kidnapping of a group of students, during which a young woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened with rape in the basement of a government building in Belgrade. Appointed head of the criminal police at the end of 2025, he had since been in the sights of student groups demanding his removal.

The chief prosecutor of Belgrade, Nenad Stefanovic, was keen to dissociate this arrest from the legislative election results. “This arrest has no connection with the outcome of the legislative elections,” he said to the press. A clarification that few observers seem ready to take at face value, as Kričak’s fall is part of a broader movement dismantling networks loyal to the Vučić system within police and security apparatuses.

The dismissal of senior officials close to the former president was among the central demands of the student movement, which led months of protests against the government. The arrest of Kričak, whom they accused of brutality during the repression of these peaceful gatherings, marks a step in this process, whatever the official motivation.