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Western Sahara: After 35 Years of Presence, the UN Mission Finds Itself Without a Mandate

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Western Sahara: After 35 years of presence, the UN mission finds itself without a mandate
Western Sahara: After 35 years of presence, the UN mission finds itself without a mandate

This is a major turning point in the Western Sahara issue. The mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (Minurso) expired on Saturday, October 31, 2026, without being renewed by the Security Council. Negotiations held two days earlier in New York failed to overcome disagreements among the major powers. After thirty-five years of presence in this disputed territory, the UN mission thus finds itself in an unprecedented institutional situation.

Created in 1991, Minurso was initially intended to support a ceasefire between Morocco and the Polisario Front and to prepare a self-determination referendum. This vote has never been held due to deep disagreements over its modalities and the status of the territory. Morocco advocates for an autonomy plan under its sovereignty, while the Polisario Front claims the Sahrawis’ right to decide their future, including independence. The United Nations mission has continued to maintain an international presence on the ground despite the absence of a political settlement.

A New Diplomatic Balance of Power

The Security Council failed to adopt the draft resolutions presented on October 30, amid disagreements between the United States and Russia. This deadlock occurs as the Moroccan autonomy plan has gradually gained international support. Rabat considers the non-renewal of the mandate an important development in the dossier and believes the mission’s withdrawal could happen soon. The future of UN personnel and installations nevertheless requires operational decisions, while the United Nations continues to advocate for a negotiated political solution.

The disappearance of the current Minurso framework raises several security and diplomatic questions. Algeria, which supports the Polisario Front, remains a key player in the issue, while the major powers seek to preserve their influence in this strategic region of northwest Africa. The future of the monitoring mechanism and the modalities of any potential dialogue between the parties remain uncertain. Thirty-five years after the mission’s creation, the failure to renew its mandate therefore does not resolve the territorial dispute and could open a new period of tensions.

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