Rubio in Athens: Europe Urged to Choose Its Side

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a speech from the Pnyx hill, a historic site of Athenian democracy, urging Europeans to reconnect with their civilizational roots and align with the vision promoted by Washington. This message also resonates, on the other side of the continent, in Moscow’s rhetoric.

The Pnyx hill, where Athenian citizens deliberated in antiquity, offers a direct view of the Acropolis and the Parthenon. It was this setting that Marco Rubio chose on October 7, 2026, to address Europe. Emmanuel Macron had used the same promontory in 2017 to advocate a continental vision. The US Secretary of State came with a very different message.

His speech pursued two distinct objectives. The first was to place Donald Trump’s United States in a direct lineage with ancient Greece and Christianity, claiming a heritage that is political, architectural, and military. Rubio thus mentioned in the same breath the war against Iran and the Battle of Thermopylae, where three hundred Spartans perished facing the Persian armies, ancestors of present-day Iran. The second objective targeted Europe itself: urging it to emerge from what Washington perceives as ideological torpor, to embrace its roots, and to join a movement reaffirming national power.

This speech is not a diplomatic improvisation. It fits within a consistent line, formalized in the national security strategy published by the White House, which diagnoses a European ideological drift and calls for correcting its course. The tone varies according to the spokesperson: more abrasive when Vice President J.D. Vance spoke at the 2025 Munich Security Conference, or when Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth urged NATO allies to contribute more to their own defense. Rubio, a more traditionally trained Republican, wraps the same substance in historical and philosophical references that soften the form without altering the content.

What is striking is the surface convergence with another discourse, that held by Russia for years. Moscow also invokes the decline of Europe, which it attributes to immigration, the role of LGBT minorities, and an alleged dechristianization of the continent. Greece, cradle of Orthodox Christianity, gives this religious theme particular resonance in this context.

Behind the philosophical ornaments, the stakes are concrete and divergent depending on the issuer. On the American side, the aim is to place Europe in a follower position, notably to allow large American digital companies to expand there without the regulatory constraints the continent imposes on them. On the Russian side, the goal is to weaken European cohesion to dry up support for Ukraine and regain a foothold in what the Kremlin considers its historical sphere of influence, Eastern European countries that have chosen European and Atlantic integration since the end of the Cold War. Europe thus finds itself caught between two opposing pressures from two powers that share a common civilizational vocabulary but pursue radically opposed interests.