The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded this Friday to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, a South African jurist and former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. The Norwegian Nobel Committee chose to recognize her decades-long commitment to international justice, human rights defense, and the fight against impunity. Her name was announced in Oslo at 11 a.m., Paris time.

In the motivation published on the occasion of the announcement, the Nobel Committee explains awarding her this distinction “for her efforts in favor of peace and international law”. This award honors a career that took her from South African courts to the highest international criminal jurisdictions, then to the leadership of human rights within the UN.

A South African jurist who fought apartheid

Born on September 23, 1941, in Durban, South Africa, Navanethem Pillay grew up under the apartheid regime. Of Indian origin, she faced the institutionalized racial discrimination that governed South African society at the time. She chose law and became, in 1967, the first woman of Indian origin to open her own law firm in the Natal province.

She notably defended activists opposed to apartheid and political prisoners. Her work focused on detention conditions, detainees’ rights, and the discrimination imposed by the regime. She also earned a doctorate in legal sciences from Harvard University in the United States.

After the end of apartheid, she was appointed judge at the High Court of South Africa in 1995, at a time when the country was rebuilding its judicial institutions on democratic foundations.

From the Rwandan genocide to the International Criminal Court

In 1995, Navanethem Pillay joined the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, created by the United Nations to judge those responsible for the 1994 genocide. She participated in the work of this court and served as its president from 1999 to 2003.

She was notably among the judges who delivered, in 1998, the historic judgment against Jean-Paul Akayesu, former Rwandan mayor. This decision recognized that sexual violence can constitute acts of genocide when committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a protected group.

In 2003, she joined the newly established International Criminal Court in The Hague, where she served as a judge until 2008. Her career helped make her one of the most experienced figures in the field of international criminal justice.

Six years leading the UN human rights office

In September 2008, Navanethem Pillay took the helm of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. She held this position until August 2014, under Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s mandate.

During these six years, she denounced violations of fundamental rights, discrimination, violence against civilians, and infringements on public freedoms. She also took a stand on crimes committed in several conflicts, notably during the civil war in Syria.

Her mandate was marked by defending state responsibility and the necessity to prosecute perpetrators of serious violations of international law, including when they hold high political or military positions.

A UN figure engaged on the Israeli-Palestinian issue

Navanethem Pillay also chaired the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel. Created in 2021 by the Human Rights Council, this commission is tasked with investigating alleged violations of international humanitarian law and human rights.

Under her chairmanship, the commission examined the responsibilities of the different parties in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, notably after the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, and Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip. Its work resulted in findings implicating acts committed by Hamas and Israeli authorities.

The commission’s conclusions sparked strong contestation from Israel, which denounced the body’s bias. Navanethem Pillay defended the principle of independent investigations and the application of international law to all parties.

A Nobel Prize endowed with 12 million Swedish kronor

The laureate succeeds Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado, awarded in 2025 for her fight for democratic rights in Venezuela. The latter had then symbolically handed over her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Donald Trump, without this gesture altering the official identity of the laureate.

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize is endowed with 12 million Swedish kronor, approximately 1.1 million euros. The official award ceremony is scheduled for December 10, 2026, in Oslo, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.

At 85 years old, Navanethem Pillay thus receives one of the most prestigious international distinctions, after more than half a century dedicated to law, international criminal justice, and human rights defense.