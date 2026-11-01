Pollution in New Delhi: Air Up to 20 Times Too Polluted, New Restrictions Take Effect

Faced with air pollution that regularly reaches levels dangerous to health, the authorities of New Delhi have decided to strengthen restrictions in the Indian capital. Since Sunday, November 1, 2026, several measures have come into effect to try to limit pollutant emissions as winter approaches. Parking fees have doubled, teleworking is increasingly encouraged, traffic restrictions and suspension of certain construction sites: the local government intends to reduce the main sources of pollution in a metropolis regularly shrouded in a thick toxic fog. During the most severe episodes, fine particle concentrations can exceed the daily threshold recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) by twenty times. This situation constitutes a major health challenge for the millions of inhabitants of the metropolitan area.

The new provisions are part of the winter plan to fight pollution presented by Delhi’s head of government, Rekha Gupta. Parking fees are now doubled to discourage the use of private cars. Public administrations and companies must also reduce the physical presence of their employees, with a target of 50% telework for the concerned staff. Vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards are banned from entering the capital, while drivers without a valid pollution control certificate may be denied access to gas stations. Demolition activities and outdoor work generating significant amounts of dust are also suspended, subject to certain exceptions for essential infrastructure. These restrictions must be accompanied by enhanced monitoring and controls aimed at penalizing violations.

Winter pollution that directly threatens residents’ health

Every year, between November and January, New Delhi experiences a particularly significant deterioration in air quality. The drop in temperatures and weather conditions favor the accumulation of pollutants near the ground, sometimes turning the capital into a vast grayish fog zone. Emissions from vehicles, coal power plants, industrial activities, construction dust, and the burning of agricultural residues in neighboring states contribute to this pollution. According to data from the Indian Ministry of Environment, transport accounts for about 23% of winter pollution, compared to 20% for biomass combustion, notably agricultural, and nearly 9% for industrial activities, including coal plants. Fine PM2.5 particles, particularly dangerous due to their ability to penetrate deeply into the lungs and reach the bloodstream, are one of the main health concerns. Their concentration frequently exceeds 300 micrograms per cubic meter during the most intense winter episodes, twenty times the daily guideline value of 15 micrograms set by the WHO.

The recorded measurements illustrate the scale of the problem. In 2025, PM2.5 concentrations peaked at 846 micrograms per cubic meter, more than 56 times the WHO’s daily recommendation. On Sunday, November 1, monitoring devices recorded about 201 micrograms per cubic meter, a level still more than thirteen times this reference, despite recent rains that temporarily improved the situation. The health consequences far exceed the capital: a study published in 2024 in the scientific journal The Lancet Planetary Health estimated that 3.8 million deaths in India between 2009 and 2019 were linked to air pollution. Delhi authorities had already banned open waste burning and limited the use of coal and wood in certain food businesses. But previous initiatives have not been enough to prevent the return of smog each winter. The success of this new plan will therefore depend as much on the effective enforcement of restrictions as on the public authorities’ ability to sustainably reduce industrial, road, and agricultural emissions across the entire region.