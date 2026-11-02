The death toll from the private jet crash that occurred Sunday in Florida has risen. U.S. authorities have confirmed the deaths of all 9 people aboard the aircraft. The Learjet 60, which was flying between Texas and the Bahamas, crashed in a residential area of Greenacres, Palm Beach County. A young 26-year-old pilot, identified as Alexandra Dudgeon on social media, is among the presumed victims. The cockpit’s last radio exchanges reveal an extremely rapid loss of control just seconds before impact.

Nine dead, no survivors on board the jet

The toll was confirmed by U.S. authorities: all 9 occupants of the Learjet 60 perished in the accident. The aircraft crashed Sunday around 12:50 p.m. local time near Military Trail, a busy road in Palm Beach County.

The plane, registered N722BD, had taken off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera, Bahamas. It never reached its destination. After abruptly losing altitude, the twin-engine jet plunged to the ground and exploded on impact.

The force of the crash caused a massive fireball and left a deep crater. Debris was scattered nearby, close to homes and vehicles in transit. No deaths or injuries on the ground were reported in the latest available update.

Alexandra Dudgeon, a pilot only 26 years old

The identity of a young woman presented as one of the aircraft’s pilots began circulating after the disaster. She is reportedly Alexandra Dudgeon, aged 26, whose professional profile indicated she worked as a commercial pilot for Upper Jets Maintenance in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Her LinkedIn profile notably included a photo of a business jet matching the type of aircraft involved in the crash. Several posts now pay tribute to her and identify her as the pilot who died in the crash.

However, her identification remains to be officially confirmed. Authorities have not yet released the full list of the 9 victims nor specified the identities of the crew members present in the cockpit.

« We’re going to die »: the cockpit’s desperate last calls

The radio communications recorded before the accident reveal the difficulties faced by the crew. While flying at high altitude, a pilot reported difficult weather conditions, including icing, precipitation, and turbulence.

The crew requested to climb to 37,000 feet, about 11,300 meters, to find more favorable flying conditions. Shortly after air traffic control granted permission, the situation deteriorated rapidly.

The pilot announced a descent rate reaching 10,000 feet per minute, then 20,000 feet per minute, while the aircraft was in an overspeed condition. A distress call was issued.

In the final moments, the cockpit transmitted these words: « We’re going to crash to the ground, we’re going to die. » Then one last phrase: « We don’t have time anymore. »

Radio contact was then lost. Flight tracking data indicates the vertical descent rate briefly exceeded 32,000 feet per minute, over 160 meters per second.

Six hundred residents evacuated after the explosion

The aircraft crashed near a mobile home neighborhood. Footage filmed from a road shows the jet diving almost vertically before hitting the ground in a violent explosion.

Authorities evacuated about 600 residents from the area. Two reception centers were opened to house displaced people while rescue teams secured the site and specialized teams examined the debris.

Traffic was halted on several sections of Military Trail. Material damage mainly affected installations located near the crash site.

Icing, turbulence, and loss of control: an investigation opened

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), responsible for investigating aviation accidents in the United States, has launched an investigation with support from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Investigators will need to determine why the aircraft suddenly lost altitude and whether weather conditions contributed to the disaster. Radio exchanges show the crew encountered icing and turbulence before the uncontrolled descent, though no causal link has yet been established.

Manufacturer Bombardier has announced its cooperation with investigators. NTSB teams are to examine wreckage components, available flight data, and communications with air traffic control to reconstruct the Learjet’s final minutes.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded to the disaster, while local authorities continue operations at the crash site.