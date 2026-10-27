Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is beginning a new chapter in her career. At 46, the woman who led New Zealand from 2017 to 2023 is joining the University of Sydney in Australia as a professor of practice. Her appointment, announced on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, focuses notably on « empathic leadership, » social cohesion, and citizens’ trust in institutions. The former Labour leader will share her experience of power with students and researchers through lectures, workshops, and mentoring sessions. This career shift continues her commitments since leaving political life, particularly on governance, public health, and leaders’ accountability.

Jacinda Ardern will join the School of Public Health at the University of Sydney, within the Faculty of Medicine and Health. However, her role does not correspond to a full-time teaching position. She will occasionally engage with students, participate in research projects, and collaborate with the Sydney Policy Lab, a university center specializing in public policy. Her activities will notably focus on how political and institutional leaders can combine decision-making with listening to populations, seeking dialogue, and considering the social consequences of their choices. The former Prime Minister also intends to work on global health challenges, inequalities, and ways to strengthen trust between citizens and their governments. In a statement, she explained her particular interest in leadership forms capable of addressing major contemporary difficulties. The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Mark Scott, welcomed her arrival, stating that her experience demonstrated how empathy and determination can complement each other in exercising responsibilities. The institution thus aims to provide its students with the experience of a personality who led a country through several major crises.

A Former Leader Marked by Crises and Power Management

Becoming New Zealand’s Prime Minister in October 2017 at only 37 years old, Jacinda Ardern quickly gained significant international recognition. Her term was notably marked by the Christchurch terrorist attacks in March 2019, which caused 51 deaths in two mosques. Her response, based on support for victims, condemnation of terrorism, and announcement of gun control measures, was widely praised abroad. A few months later, she had to manage the deadly eruption of the Whakaari volcano before facing the Covid-19 pandemic. Her health policy, initially characterized by strict border restrictions and a virus elimination strategy, helped limit infections during the early phases of the crisis. However, it increasingly faced criticism regarding restrictions imposed on the population and their economic and social consequences. Her government also confronted housing market difficulties, rising living costs, and expectations concerning the reduction of child poverty. In January 2023, Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation, explaining she no longer had the energy necessary to continue her duties. Her departure ended more than five years at the head of the New Zealand government.

Since withdrawing from national political life, Jacinda Ardern has gradually developed international and academic activities. She notably joined Harvard University in 2023 as part of programs dedicated to public leadership and technology governance. In 2024, she became a distinguished associate researcher at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford and participated in launching Field, a program designed to support leaders wishing to develop an empathic approach to power. She also continues her commitment against terrorist content online through the Christchurch Call, an international initiative launched after the 2019 attacks. Her autobiography, A Different Kind of Power, published in 2025, reflects on her experience of power and her conception of political authority. Her appointment in Sydney thus extends a reflection engaged for several years on the qualities expected of leaders. It also raises a broader question: to what extent can empathy contribute to improving public decisions without replacing the demands for efficiency, accountability, and results? For Jacinda Ardern, this new role is an opportunity to share her experience while participating in academic work on the relationships between institutions and citizens. The former Prime Minister is also scheduled to speak on November 1 at the Sydney Opera House during an event dedicated to the art of disagreement and the ability to dialogue despite differences.