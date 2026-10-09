Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited Flavio Bolsonaro, candidate in the Brazilian presidential election, to visit Israel. The announcement was made on Friday, October 9, by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office, following a telephone conversation between the two leaders. This contact comes in a particularly sensitive electoral context in Brazil, where the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro will face the incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the runoff scheduled for October 25. By publicly reaching out to the conservative candidate, Netanyahu confirms his desire to reconnect with a political family that had maintained privileged relations with Israel. The Israeli Prime Minister had already congratulated Flavio Bolsonaro on his first-round result, openly wishing him success in the election.

According to the statement released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office, the telephone exchange notably focused on prospects for diplomatic rapprochement between the two countries. Netanyahu congratulated his counterpart on his first-place finish in the first round of the presidential election held on October 4. Flavio Bolsonaro received 47.03% of the votes, compared to 45.16% for Lula. The two leaders exchanged official invitations, with the Brazilian candidate also inviting the Israeli leader to visit Brazil. Netanyahu’s office indicated that both men wished to restore the close ties that had characterized bilateral relations in the past. However, no date has been announced for a possible visit. This invitation continues Flavio Bolsonaro’s statements, who had already mentioned his intention to visit Israel at the start of a potential presidential term.

A political rapprochement amid tensions between Israel and Brazil

Relations between Brasília and Tel Aviv have significantly deteriorated under Lula’s presidency, notably due to their differences over the war in the Gaza Strip. The Brazilian president has repeatedly criticized Israeli military operations and accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians, a characterization rejected by the Netanyahu government. This deterioration contrasts with the period of Jair Bolsonaro, in power from 2019 to 2022, who developed close cooperation with Israel and displayed personal closeness to its Prime Minister. In March 2019, the former Brazilian president made an official visit to the Israeli state. His son now intends to continue this diplomatic continuity, making rapprochement with Israel one of the hallmarks of his foreign policy.

Netanyahu’s initiative thus has a significance that goes beyond a simple protocol exchange. Just over two weeks before the second round of the Brazilian presidential election, this invitation highlights the political affinities between the Israeli government and the Liberal Party candidate. It also comes as Israel seeks to strengthen its partnerships in Latin America, where several governments maintain difficult relations with Netanyahu due to the situation in Gaza. A possible return of the Bolsonaro right to power could lead to a reorientation of Brazilian diplomacy, particularly on Middle East issues and international organizations. However, the outcome of the election remains open, and intentions expressed during an electoral campaign do not predict the decisions of a future government. For now, this invitation mainly confirms that Benjamin Netanyahu considers Flavio Bolsonaro a privileged interlocutor to rebuild relations between Israel and Brazil.