Deprived of his majority in the Knesset following the legislative elections on October 28, 2026, Benjamin Netanyahu faces an opposition determined to immediately leverage its parliamentary advantage. Former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot intends to rely on the 67 anti-Netanyahu seats, including those of the Arab parties, to impose a commission of inquiry on October 7 and the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews.

The election results barely digested, the Israeli opposition is already taking action. Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party and former Chief of Staff of the army, does not intend to wait for the formation of a government to influence the country’s political life. With the 67 seats won by the anti-Netanyahu bloc in the Knesset, he plans to use the parliamentary lever to strike on several fronts simultaneously.

On the agenda: the creation of a state commission of inquiry into the security fiasco of October 7, the establishment of mandatory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews, and the replacement of the Knesset president, Amir Ohana, considered too favorable to Likud’s maneuvers. Three issues that have crystallized tensions within Israeli society for months.

To form this blocking majority, the Zionist opposition must, however, count on the support of the 19 elected members from Arab parties, which constitutes an unprecedented political configuration. Political scientist Menachem Klein, from Bar-Ilan University, sees the emergence of a new interdependence between the two communities. “What we saw during the elections was a mobilization of Palestinians in Israel to save themselves,” he explains. “And now, after the elections, we see the beginning of an awareness among Jews who understand that only the Palestinians of Israel will save them, and the Palestinians of Israel — will save democracy. There is here an interdependence to save both communities.”

This dynamic resonates in the streets. On Saturday evening, a few hundred demonstrators gathered in Tel Aviv to demand that the opposition formally seal this alliance with the Arab parties. “Arabs and Jews will only win together” and “save Israeli democracy” were among the slogans carried by the protesters.

Faced with the risk of institutional paralysis that an unfindable government coalition would pose, some opposition leaders even mention the possibility of restoring the direct election of the Prime Minister, a mechanism already tried in the past in Israel, without lasting success.