Mauritania: 134 Migrants Rescued at Sea While Trying to Reach the Canary Islands

The Mauritanian navy rescued 134 migrants who were attempting to reach the Canary Islands, a Spanish territory located off the coast of Africa. The operation took place on Saturday, October 31, 2026, in the channel of the port of Nouadhibou, in northern Mauritania. According to a military statement released on Sunday, the boat carried 118 men, 14 women, and two children of various nationalities. Authorities did not specify their countries of origin nor provide information about their health status. This new intervention highlights the dangers of the Atlantic migration route, used every year by thousands of people hoping to reach Europe.

The rescue was carried out by the Mauritanian naval forces while the boat was heading toward the Spanish archipelago. In its statement, the military explained that this operation is part of its missions to protect human lives at sea, maritime surveillance, and the fight against smuggling networks. The exact circumstances of the intervention were not detailed. Authorities notably did not indicate how long the migrants had been at sea, nor whether their boat was experiencing technical difficulties at the time of the rescue. Nouadhibou, a port city located near the border with Western Sahara, is a strategic point on migration routes linking West Africa to the Canaries. Its geographic position makes it an area regularly monitored by Mauritanian security forces.

A Particularly Dangerous Migration Route to Europe

Crossing the Atlantic Ocean to the Canary Islands is among the most perilous migration routes. Departing migrants often board fishing canoes or boats insufficiently equipped to face several days of navigation on the open sea. The risks are numerous: engine failure, lack of fuel, absence of communication means, dehydration, and difficult weather conditions. Ocean currents can also divert boats from their initial trajectory, significantly complicating search and rescue operations. For several years, thousands of people have lost their lives or disappeared attempting to reach Europe via this route. Migrants using this route mainly come from Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, and Mali, although the nationalities of the 134 people rescued on Saturday were not specified.

This intervention occurs amid high migratory activity between the West African coasts and the Canaries. In recent months, several hundred people have been rescued off the coast of Mauritania. On August 27, 2026, an operation notably assisted 161 migrants after their boat, departing from Gambia, suffered engine failure. Meanwhile, Spanish rescue services continue to assist boats arriving near the archipelago. According to the Mauritanian media outlet Madar, 453 people were rescued near the Canary Islands aboard four boats between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. In response to these repeated crossings, Mauritanian authorities seek to strengthen maritime surveillance and combat networks organizing clandestine departures. However, rescue operations also highlight the persistence of economic, social, and security factors that drive many migrants to undertake a journey whose outcome remains particularly uncertain.