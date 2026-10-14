Argentina has initiated proceedings before the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea to obtain the suspension of oil and gas exploration activities authorized by London north of the Falkland Islands. London responds by announcing protective measures for the targeted companies.

Tensions between Buenos Aires and London over the Falkland Islands have reached a new level. The Argentine government has officially seized the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, based in Hamburg, to request the suspension of oil and gas exploration permits granted by the United Kingdom in waters north of the archipelago. In its petition, Buenos Aires describes these authorizations as “unilateral and illegal” and invokes the protection of the marine environment in maritime zones it considers disputed.

Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno specified on the social network X that the request aims notably to halt any new exploration permits. Argentina argues that its sovereign rights over its continental shelf are at stake and that the international law of the sea provides a solid legal basis for action.

This move comes two weeks after President Javier Milei demanded the abandonment of the Sea Lion oil project, a field estimated at 1.7 billion barrels located about 210 kilometers from the Falklands, jointly operated by the British company Rockhopper Exploration and the Israeli Navitas Petroleum. Milei also threatened to impose economic sanctions on companies operating in the area.

On the British side, the response was firm. Foreign Office Minister Uma Kumaran denounced before the House of Commons a “campaign of escalation” and acts of “economic coercion” against the Falkland Islanders, whose population is about 3,500 people. She announced the activation of protective measures for commercial interests under the Protection of Trading Interests Act, intended to shield companies from any extraterritorial effect of Argentine laws. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband deemed Buenos Aires’ intimidation attempts against legally operating commercial actors “unacceptable.”

London maintains that the Sea Lion field is located on the Falklands’ continental shelf, that licenses granted by the local government are fully valid, and that the Hamburg tribunal referral does not call their legitimacy into question. Foreign Office officials indicated that the UK intends to engage in the proceedings while firmly resisting Argentine claims, without seeking to escalate the conflict.

The Sea Lion field, expected to begin production in 2028, could generate considerable revenue for the archipelago. The Falkland government renewed exploration licenses last month. While the local government issues them, final approval lies with the UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs.

This legal offensive is part of a broader sequence. At the end of September, Milei sharply criticized the UN during the General Assembly, calling the organization “useless” and serving “arrogant parasites disguised as well-meaning bureaucrats,” blaming it for inaction on the Falklands sovereignty issue. These remarks were described as “inflammatory” by Uma Kumaran. British officials believe the Milei government is deliberately seeking to provoke a standoff ahead of next year’s Argentine elections.

More than forty years after the 1982 war, during which a British military force repelled the Argentine invasion, Buenos Aires has never renounced its claim to the archipelago it calls Las Malvinas.