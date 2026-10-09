Maduro and His Wife Charged with Conspiracy to Torture American Citizens

U.S. federal prosecutors on Thursday added new charges against former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, already prosecuted for drug trafficking and weapons-related offenses. The couple, detained since January in a detention center in Brooklyn, are now accused of conspiracy to commit acts of torture against American nationals.

Nicolás Maduro, 63, and his wife Cilia Flores, 69, face new legal proceedings in the United States. A revised indictment, made public Thursday, accuses them of presiding over “a system of repression based on violence against the political opposition, arbitrary detention, and torture of detainees, including American citizens,” in order to “entrench themselves in power.”

According to prosecutors, the methods used included electric shocks, asphyxiation, rape, forced nudity, prolonged isolation, food deprivation, placement in disciplinary cells, and forms of psychological torture. The latter notably included death threats directed at victims’ families, including children. “All this was done to allow Maduro and Flores to maintain their power,” prosecutors stated outside the courthouse.

Cilia Flores is also now associated with the narco-terrorism charge already held against her husband. The indictment assigns her a central role in establishing the repressive system: she allegedly ordered acts of torture and received reports on the fate of specific prisoners, notably to protect family members involved in illicit activities.

The two former leaders were arrested during a nighttime raid conducted by U.S. forces on their Caracas residence in January. Their lawyer, Barry J. Pollack, stated that his client contests the new charges and wishes to defend himself in court. A request by Cilia Flores to be placed under house arrest was denied by a judge on Thursday, and the couple will remain detained in Brooklyn until trial, scheduled to begin in June 2027.

The charges in this document echo testimonies collected over years from former Venezuelan detainees. Javier Tarazona, head of a human rights organization, described how he and his brother were confined for 46 days in a tiny disciplinary cell after an arbitrary arrest. Another former prisoner, Ángel Godoy, recounted being held in isolation for months, with no contact with his wife, who herself was kept unaware of his situation.

Since Maduro’s removal, his vice president Delcy Rodríguez has been installed as interim president with support from the U.S. administration. While hundreds of political prisoners have been released under an amnesty law, more than 300 remain incarcerated, according to the detainee rights organization Foro Penal. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, warned in March that his office continues to receive reports of torture against detainees even after the former leader’s fall, citing persistent “structural and systemic concerns.”